22nd Annual Canola Expo brings updates and hope for producers

The Northern Canola Growers Association held their 22nd Annual Northern Canola Growers Expo on Tuesday, December 3 at the Langdon Activity Center. The show featured agricultural industry experts as well as developments in technology.

Posted 12/5/19

By Melissa Anderson

Sean Harder, an assistant breeder with the BASF industry leading InVigor brand of hybrid Canola, presented the audience with the history of clubroot of canola in Canada and how BASF has worked to create resistant varieties to the pathogen. Photo by Melissa Anderson

The expo opened its presentation time with Sean Harder, assistant breeder at BASF based in Saskatoon, Manitoba. Harder presented a brief overview of how clubroot of canola, the pathogen borne disease that has wreaked havoc on the Canadian canola industry since it was first discovered in the Edmonton, Alberta, area back in 2003. Since that initial finding, the pathogen has spread to over 1000 fields in Alberta and is making its way to other Canadian provinces and was found in a North Dakota field just five years ago.

As part of his presentation, Harder explained how the different pathotypes have affected the varieties that have been developed since the disease’s initial discovery. He gave a breakdown of the research and methods for breeding the resistant varieties of canola and gave recommendation to the growers in attendance on how to utilize the second generation resistant varieties as opposed to the first. One such variety mentioned is Invigor L345P which Harder described as exceptional.

“Second generation is probably best considering the resistance breaking pathotypes just across the border,” Harder said.

Dr. Venkat Chapara, plant pathology researcher at the Langdon Area Research Extension Center, presented updates on his research on the diseases that affect canola. The three major diseases that producers battle are white mold, blackleg and, of course, clubroot. Dr. Chapara reviewed the necessary measures that producers need to take to protect their crop from the diseases, which includes active rotation of fields to prevent build up of pathogens. Dr. Chapara also cautioned producers to not focus primarily on managing one disease as that could give another disease the potential to overrun the field.

Dr. Chapara explained his research practices for each disease. For blackleg, Dr. Chapara has been working with germplasm screening, seed treatments and foliar fungicides. Clubroot of canola has also been a focus for Dr. Chapara in his research. His tips to producers in battling this pathogen is to scout fields – especially in the high traffic or susceptible areas like entrances and edges, have a field rotation plan that has a break between canola crops for as long as possible, testing the soil, and using resistant varieties. Dr. Chapara also shared that using lime as a soil amendment has also shown to decrease the pathogen’s activity.

It is not just canola that needs to be monitored for the clubroot pathogen but also the brassicae weeds that can infiltrate fields which increases the spore counts. Common brassicae weeds that producers should watch fields for are pennycress, sherperd’s purse, and wild mustard. Included within those is also volunteer canola within fields.

An industry time-saver was also introduced to the attendees. Cody Nolan, representing Bushel Plus based in Brandon, Manitoba, presented the company’s combine optimization tool that will help producers reduce yield loss within their fields safely. The combine calibration system has only been on the market for three years. The system begins with a drop pan that can be attached to the combine in three different locations as well as on the ground that will quantify harvest loss by determining exactly how accurate the combine is calibrated. With producer safety in mind, all units are remote controlled and portable, attaching to the desired location through powerful magnets. With no wiring or bolts needed to attach to the combine, it can be used with multiple machines and is also easy to move from one combine to the other. Using the remote, the drop pan can be activated when directed and the sample collected.

The innovation doesn’t stop there. Nolan explained that the Bushel Plus also supplies an air separator allowing the grain to be gathered easily. The math involved in determining yield loss is also taken care of. Bushel Plus has developed an app that requires only the measured weight of the grain to determine what the bushel per acre loss is for the producer.

“Our guys love the app. It’s simple to use so they just have to input the information; it calculates and spits out the number for yield loss,” Nolan said.

Not only does it make it easier to calculate the bushel per acre yield loss but also allows the producer to save that information. By having data to refer back to, a producer can head into the next harvest season that much more prepared to get optimal yield from his field. The system has a starting investment price of $2,200 which includes the drop pan, magnets, air separator, and app. For more information on the Bushel Plus combine optimization system, please visit their website at www.bushelplus.ca.