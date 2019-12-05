Jake’s Take on Sports

Shooting right into the winter sports season

By Jake Kulland

We have all gotten through the Thanksgiving Weekend safe and sound, and suddenly comes the rush of the holiday season, and winter sports. It seems like we were just at the Fargodome for the State B Volleyball Tournament, but we are already getting going with everything for the winter. Basketball, hockey and wrestling have either already or is just about to start, so things are going to be very busy for the next three months. We look forward to bringing you coverage of everything. It’s always better to be busy than be bored.

Boys Basketball season starts this week

With all of the other winter sports schedules already underway, the last shoe to drop is always boys basketball, and that is just about ready to kick off. The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals boys team will begin their season on Dec. 14 at home versus Thompson, in what will be a girls/boys doubleheader in afternoon games. Of course the Tommies are the defending State Class B Champions, and their squad this year is ranked seventh in the state, so it will be a fun early test for the Cardinals. The Cards boys have seven seniors on the team this year, and they hope to improve and season last year that did not quite meet expectations. One thing that should help is that the Cardinals are fully healthy coming into the season, as last year they were not at full strength until after Christmas. Andy Haaven is coaching the boys team again this season, and he is assisted by Tim Polansky and Tanner Groth. The Cardinals have 17 kids out for the junior high team which is fantastic. That group will be coached by Kelly Hochalter and and another coach that has yet to be hired. The Cardinals were ranked 24th in the Top 40 Preseason Power Poll put out by The Hoopster publication. Along with the Cardinals and Tommies, other area teams in the Top 40 are Four Winds-Minnewaukan ranked first, Rugby second, Hillsboro-Central Valley third, Dakota Prairie 13th, Hatton-Northwood 17th, St. John 21st, North Border 26th, Cavalier 27th, Dunseith 30th and New Rockford-Sheyenne 40th. With all of those talented teams in the vicinity, it should be a fun winter like the other sporting activities.

North Border girls basketball suffers injuries

The North Border girls basketball program has had some early unfortunate issues. Due to some players not coming out for team this year, there are just seven girls in grades 9-12 playing for the Eagles. In the first week of the season three of those girls suffered injuries, so that forced the North Border game at Langdon-Edmore-Munich to be downgraded to just JV and junior high games on Dec. 6. It was not clear at the time of this writing if the varsity game would be made up at a later date or if it outright cancelled. It’s a tough situation, and the Eagles have games with Kittson County Central and Cavalier in the week ahead, so we hope that they get healthy soon so that they can get back to playing a varsity schedule as soon as possible.

Winter Sports Preview in this weeks paper

We will leave you this week by inviting you to check out the annual Winter Sports Preview in this weeks Republican. It’s full of previews for basketball and hockey teams, plus schedules for everything as well. We thank our sponsors for helping make this all possible again this year, and thanks to all coaches who helped contribute to each article.

“See ya!” next week!