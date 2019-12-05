Langdon Long Ago

Christmas Music, part 2

Posted 12/5/19

By Rita Maisel

This is the second part of stories about favorite songs we sing during the holiday season with the focus this week primarily on secular or seasonal songs that might not be sung at church services but bring the sounds of Christmas to us year after year. Some are now called novelty songs which might mean they were written for children, but most of the ones chosen appeal to all ages. Some of the sheet music was purchased at DeVold’s Dime Store in the early days they had a store in Langdon. The music now is in bits and pieces, but several of the colorful covers of the music were later used as background for television and movies based on the original songs.

“Jingle Bells” is one of the oldest secular Christmas songs and comes with many versions and legends. The lyrics familiar to Americans and English are said to have been written by James Lord Pierpont, formerly a New Englander, for a Thanksgiving celebration at his brother’s church. The Pierponts by that time were living in Savannah, Georgia. Since the lyrics were questionable for church use, other versions of the story claim Pierpont had written the song at a New England saloon (more than one saloon now has plaques identifying them as the birthplace of the song) with the original title “In a One-Horse Open Sleigh”. Dates of composition vary from 1850 to 1857. While Pierpont is given credit for the lyrics, the tune might have been adapted from elsewhere as a cheery accompaniment for his words. A similar French tune pre-dates Pierpont’s lifespan, and another version is claimed as a German folk song. Denver Hispanic residents called the song “Casca Bellas”, and when Spanish was added to the school curriculum for all ages in the 1960s, the children were taught that lively tune with the Pierpont words translated into one or more of the three Spanish dialects commonly used in Colorado at the time.

“White Christmas” were words and music by Irving Berlin, a popular Jewish songwriter from New York who wrote many hit melodies even though his own family traditions did not include Christmas celebrations. Berlin was in Los Angeles when the song was written (again some discrepancies as to the exact date) writing songs for musical revues. The original lyrics begin with “the sun is shining, the grass is green, the orange and palm trees sway, there’s never been such a day in Beverly Hills, LA. But it’s December the twenty-fourth and I am longing to be up North……” Most musicians singing the tune today omit those original words and begin with the chorus. Bing Crosby sang this song on a radio show in December 1941, and it was featured in the Christmas section of a movie called “Holiday Inn” in 1942 along with other Berlin contributions. The movie starred Crosby and other notable singers and dancers. The black and white movie (possibly still available on late night TV) was not a financial success, but Crosby’s recording in 1942 went right to the top. For many years it was the top selling recording of all time with more than fifty million copies sold. Crosby entertained troops during World War II but disliked singing the song overseas because of the effect it had on the military audiences. It was the song most requested by the troops with thousands of homesick servicemen and women in the audience responding to the song with tears. In that era Crosby realized many of the military audiences would later be listed in the casualty figures of European battles. The song is still a favorite of military audiences today.

“All I Want for Christmas is my Two Front Teeth” originated in a second grade classroom in New York state when their music teacher, Donald Gardner, asked his students what they wanted for Christmas and noticed how many had missing teeth. He went home and wrote the song in 30 minutes and later sang it for a conference of music teachers. The teachers thought he should publish his song which he did in 1948, roughly a year after Spike Jones had made a recording of the novelty tune. Perry Como introduced the song on his show in 1948 along with his hit recording of the tune which has since been recorded by many others from Ray Stevens to the Three Stooges, the Chipmunks and even by a member of the Sesame Street cast.

“I Saw Mommie Kissing Santa Claus” was written by a British song-writer, Tommie Connors, in 1952. The first recording featured the voice of 13-year-old Jimmy Boyd whose record was released in July of that year. When the song went to the top of the charts, the Boston Catholic Church condemned it for “mixing kissing with Christmas”. However, Sachs Fifth Avenue liked the song and used it for their Christmas card publicity. The sheet music shows little Johnny (the boy in the song) in his pajamas, holding his Teddy Bear and peering around the corner at a rotund Santa in red with white hair and beard and a petite “Mommie” dressed in June Cleaver style (black party dress, jewelry, black pumps and not a hair out of place) standing on tip-toe to leave a kiss on the cheek of a surprised Santa. The song tells us that Johnny just had to tell this secret to someone and had only his teddy to talk to. Recordings have been made by many with the Jackson 5 leading the hit-makers. Others have been Andy Williams, Homer and Jethro, Reba McEntire, Mitch Miller and even Tiny Tim.

“Winter Wonderland.” The lyrics came first written by Richard B. Smith while he was a patient in a Scranton, Pennsylvania, sanitarium recovering from tuberculosis. Smith is remembered as writing the poem inspired by the snow in a park nearby. The date is not given for the poem or the beautiful and very fitting music composed by Felix Bernard, and neither of the men were listed in the copyright. The first recording was at the Ritz-Carlton in 1934 along with RCA who suggested a different orchestra for a second recording. The second version had Artie Shaw as a member of the group. Over the years anyone and everyone has recorded this music: Doris Day, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Guy Lombardo, Alan Jackson and probably a few most of us have never heard of. The lyrics have been translated around the world, but a note tells us the song is most popular in “northern countries”.

The introduction on the next sheet music says “The snowman in the yard is frozen hard, He’s a sorry sight to see, If he had a brain he’d complain. Bet he wishes he were me……” The song “Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!” by Sammy Cahn and Jule Styne was a hit in 1945 and is still beloved by winter sports enthusiasts around the world. The earliest hit recording was Vaughn Monroe in 1945, but Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and many others have entertained us with this song down through the years.

Thinking of snowmen in the yard is a good reminder of another classical favorite, “Frosty the Snowman.” The original song was written by Walter (Jack) Rollins and Steve Nelson in 1950 who were inspired to write their own song when they saw the success Gene Autry had with his earlier recordings of songs that appealed to children. Actually Gene Autry did one of the first recordings of “Frosty” followed by Jimmy Durante when the song and story became a Christmas movie. The cover of the sheet music I remember was light blue with Frosty smiling, and there is a memory that Burl Ives had a favorite recording of both this song and Rudolph.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” burst on the musical scene in 1949, and his red nose is still lighting Santa’s sleigh and delighting children of all ages everywhere. My sheet music from 1950 says published by St. Nicholas Music Inc. of New York with Johnny Marks as composer and lyricist. But that is not the beginning of the story. Robert Lewis May was assigned by Montgomery Ward to produce a coloring book for children in 1939. The book he produced was about a reindeer named Rudolph. They sold 2.4 million copies of the coloring book that year and published similar books in the years to follow. But there were complaints about the red nose – often associated with clowns and drunkards, and the first Rudolph was not “cute” so graphic artist Denver Gillen used deer in parks and zoos as models for a “cuter Rudolph” but kept the red nose. The best Rudolph appeared on the cover of the 1947 book which might have been a story book. That same distinctive Rudolph made his debut in cartoon form in 1948, on sheet music along with his song in 1949, and from there the rest is history. Rudolph has been a standard on television year after year. The movie appeared in 1998, and internet tells us Rudolph has a family – he is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Donner.

No sheet music appeared in my collection for a song almost everyone recognizes after the first two or three notes of its Grinchy music. Dr. Suess wrote the lyrics for the original book which became a song when a cartoon special of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” was adapted for television in 1966. Albert Hague composed the distinctive music which was sung by Thurl Ravenscroft. The song, of course, is “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch”, and it is the only mean Christmas song that deserves a spot on this listing of favorite seasonal music. For more than 50 years children and adults, alike, have been shivering over Mr. Grinch, his overworked but faithful dog Max, and all the children of Whoville.

“Sleigh Ride.” A Christmas music lover mentioned I had forgotten her favorite which is played each year by the Langdon Area Concert Band or sometimes sung by the high school choir so if you have not heard it in their recent concert there will be opportunities to hear it again this season through other media. LeRoy Anderson wrote the distinctive music on a hot summer day in 1948 while thinking about the pleasures of winter. One version says he was inspired by a Currier and Ives print of a sleigh ride. The Anderson family had a summer home in Connecticut so memories of winter there may have added to the inspiration. The lyrics were by Mitchell Parish, and it was first performed by the Boston Pops May 5, 1948, with now legendary Arthur Fiedler conducting. Hollow wooden blocks are used to make the sound of the horses’ hooves and a slapstick is used to make the sound of the whip used to drive the horses. The Boston Pops recorded the song in 1949. Anderson himself had a recording version in 1950 along with the Andrews Sisters, and one site mentioned 94 major recordings of the song down through the years. It is one to enjoy.