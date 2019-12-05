Melissa’s Musings

It’s tough working in news

By Melissa Anderson

Three of the Cavalier County Republican’s sister newspapers were forced to cease printing last month. The closings were covered by the Bismarck Tribune and the news spread by the North Dakota Newspaper Association and the North Dakota Association of Counties. The loss of those community newspapers will be felt.

Like many businesses across the state, the reason for the papers to stop printing was for lack of employees, specifically for writers – the all important supplier of news. Being a writer for this newspaper, I understand the struggle to not only find someone who is capable of delivering local news but also of keeping that person on staff.

This job can be frustrating- very frustrating. It has its moments of pride in sharing great news and articles that will hopefully garner change, but a lot of the writing week in and week out is similar. The pendulum sways between boring and fun, numerous happenings worthy of print and absolutely nothing going on.

That’s just the job. What comes with the job is a lot of background noise to make the articles complete. A writer has to make sure articles are accurate and honest, along with providing necessary information to get the message across. Sometimes that’s easier said than actually done.

Staffing a newspaper requires patience and a whole lot of luck- from the top position of publisher who calls the shots and is the ultimate reason a paper will be successful to the person who creates the ads that make the printing of the paper possible. Without the revenue generated from the ads, the paper cannot survive.

Like cogs in a clock, without these three pillars – it’s really hard to keep a paper going even if subscribers are numerous. Keeping the people who make a paper possible at a time when there is employment possibilities pretty much everywhere is hard. Employers have to be competitive in the search for employees, and newspapers are currently not in a favorable position to secure the people needed to make a newspaper. The Cavalier County Republican thanks its subscribers and advertisers for supporting the only newspaper in Cavalier County still in print, and we hope to keep printing.