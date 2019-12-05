North Forty becomes The Upper Decker

The well-known North Forty Bar in Milton has found new owners in Jason and Stacey Decker. The bar will remain mostly the same, but there is one major change that the Decker’s have implemented.

By Melissa Anderson

“The bar is now ‘The Upper Decker’ – formally the North Forty,” Jason Decker said.

Originally from California, the couple, along with their daughter, Tru, have been living in the area for nearly two years. Stacey is a teacher at Langdon Area Schools.

“One of my wife’s childhood friends is from here. We came up and vacationed with them. Her getting a job just kind of sealed the deal,” Decker said.

Jason has been facing health issues for the past few years, and now that he is in the clear, needed to find his new career in North Dakota.

“I’ve spent the last two years having surgeries. I’ve been back and forth the past 14 months. I’ve walked down to the bar every morning to grab the mail and a caesar and couldn’t get that for sale sign out of my head,” Decker shared.

“With my wife urging me to find a job, the time had come for me to find work, and the bar interested me. So we decided to buy,” Decker said.

The former North Forty Bar had been listed for sale for awhile before garnering the interest of the Deckers. After consideration, the Deckers contacted the previous owners and made a deal.

“We took over on November 22,” Decker shared.

The Deckers have no major changes planned for The Upper Decker bar. There are some cosmetic updates planned for the small town drinking hole as a fresh coat of paint and some new TVs will bring the old bar to life. Decker mused that there may be some big changes in the future as he toys with the idea of a kitchen.

“We are trying to make it a sports bar in the process of cleaning it up,” Decker explained. “I think everybody kind of wanted a new look and new feel. We are trying to freshen the place up a little bit, trying to make it a place all the small town people want to come to.”

For now though, Decker will focus on meeting the locals and enjoying the surrounding communities. Overall, the business is a new adventure and one that will hopefully be successful.

“Will be a learn as we go situation,” Decker said.

Changing the name and overall atmosphere of the bar to be more welcoming and a place for locals to hang out also includes some other changes. From lengthening their happy hour to improving their inventory, The Upper Decker is soon to be a new hang out location for the area.

“It’s been going good, really good. Everybody seems to be happy with the changes we are slowly making. Happy to see the new faces. People in California are definitely not as nice as here.”

The Upper Decker is open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and can be reached at 701- 496-3450.