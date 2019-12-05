WWII vets remember their service as Pearl Harbor Day approaches

As Pearl Harbor Day approaches, minds and hearts will turn toward a disappearing segment of our society. They have earned the title, “The Greatest Generation,” thru their participation in some of the most harrowing and tragic events in human history. Born during the turn of the 20th century, growing up amid the deprivation of the Great Depression and maturing on the blood of World War II, few are left to tell their story. Journalist Tom Brokaw coined the phrase to describe “American members of this generation who came of age during the Great Depression and went on to fight in World War II, as well as those who contributed to the war effort on the home front. Brokaw wrote that these men and women fought not for fame or recognition but because it was the “right thing to do.”

By Lisa Nowatzki

Cavalier County and Langdon citizens have always done “the right thing” for the war effort. Two such veterans of World War II are Ronald Olson, a 3rd Class Petty Officer and fire controlman in the Navy, and Richard Lorenz, a Corporal with a tank division in the Army.

With pride, Olson said, “I was not drafted. I volunteered.” Shortly after graduating high school, 18-year-old Ronald Olson joined the US Navy. He served from 1943 to 1946 onboard the USS Orca (AVP-49), a seaplane tender. Olson’s time aboard the Orca began in the shipyards where the ship was built in Seattle, Washington, in 1943.

The Orca took Olson and its crew to places like Hollandia, Dutch New Guinea, as a part of the United States Seventh Fleet. While in Hollandia, the Orca’s crew supported sea planes that conducted night bombing and reconnaissance missions. During those first months Olson. along with the crew of the Orca, earned the Presidential Unit Citation and the ship’s captain, Commander Fleming, was awarded the Legion of Merit. From there, Olson and his ship went to the Leyte Gulf area in the Philippines. During one ferocious battle in December 1944, the Orca’s planes picked up and rescued hundreds of survivors from the destroyer, USS Cooper (DD-659).

During Olson’s time aboard the Orca, the Orca earned three battle stars for service in World War II. She also was commended, along with her squadrons, by United States Army General Walter Krueger, U. S. Sixth Army commander, for landing scouts behind Japanese lines, carrying supplies to Philippine guerrilla forces, and evacuating wounded personnel during the Philippines campaign. During some the transit days to the Philippines, Olson related an incident in which he and his ship came close to going down. The story is memorialized in a story by an anonymous war correspondent titled “The Saga of the U.S.S. Orca (AVP-49).”

January 2, 1945, three Japanese kamikaze planes were bombing the ships in Olson’s convoy. Olson said that as he reached to the ceiling, one flew over their main mast so close he could have reached up and lit a match if he had one. The lead Japanese plane got within 1000 yards of the Orca before it crashed into a minesweeper off the right side of the Orca, cutting the ship in half, in a “blinding sheet of flame and explosion.” The second suicide plane weathered the 20MM and 40MM guns of the Orca, catching fire and losing engine parts, but maintained its killer course.

Just as it looked like the pilot was going to succeed, Olson said it missed their ship’s main mast by two feet, took a sharp nose-dive, missed the side of the Orca by inches and fell into the ocean. The only damage to the ship was caused by the 500-pound bomb the Japanese bomber carried when it exploded on impact with the ocean.

“As a result of the efforts of kamikaze No. 2, the ship suffered several dents and scratches in her superstructure from bomb fragments, and six men in the AA (anti-aircraft) gun crews were wounded, only one of which was serious.”

Shortly after the battle for the Philippines, Olson and his ship prepared for a little know part of World War II. Japan dominated the Pacific, so much so that after the defeat of Germany by the Allies, between mid-April and mid-July 1945, Japanese forces inflicted Allied casualties totaling nearly half those suffered in three full years of war in the Pacific.

Facing more staggering losses, General Douglas MacArthur and other top military commanders prepared for the Allied invasion of Japan. On September 26, 1945, Olson and his ship arrived in Okinawa as a show of force and to participate in the occupation of Japan in case Japan backed out of the September 2, 1945, peace accords signed by Japanese Emperor Hirohito. Faced with the devastation of two nuclear bomb explosions, Japan’s surrender was complete, and Olson and the Orca headed back home.

Olson commented that during his time in the service, he felt blessed and more fortunate than many other service members. He said, “We (the ship’s crew) slept in a real bed every night, and we had someone to cook us three hot meals every day.”

Richard Lorenz expressed the same sentiment as Olson. “If I had to do it over again, I would have joined the Navy. They had it a lot easier than we did in the Army.”

Lorenz said he left Langdon in 1942 after joining the Army. As a young, 26-year-old man, he was sent to Ft. Snelling, Minn. From there he was sent to Pennsylvania and was given a rifle and a “pup” tent.

“I knew I wasn’t going home anytime soon,” he said. After basic training, Lorenz was sent to the European theater with a job in the 2nd armored tank division. For those who don’t know or who have forgotten, the 2nd was given the name “Hell on Wheels” and was commanded by one of history’s most colorful leaders, General George S. Patton.

Lorenz was quick to quote one of Patton’s most often used adages he said to his troops, “With my guts and your blood,” Patton would say.

“We had parades for him,” Lorenz said. The General liked to have them (his troops) march by and salute him. “There was no purpose to it. It was just his (Patton’s) ego,” Lorenz said laughing.

As anyone who has lived in Langdon can attest, it gets cold here, however, Lorenz said he had never been as cold as he was one night in Belgium. He recalled from that night, “We drove 100 miles in our tank – 100 miles in the dark, in an open-faced tank. All that steel was so cold. We got there on Christmas Eve.”

Lorenz and his 5-man tank crew drove toward one of the pivotal battles during the war – the Battle of the Bulge.

“It was so cold that incoming German artillery shells would hit and bounce and skid off of the frozen ground,” Lorenz said. “We could not dig foxholes because of the frozen ground, so we found doors from bombed out buildings and used them to cover ourselves, to help keep warm and to keep the snow off of us.”

As proof that an Army travels on its stomach, 75-years later, Lorenz still remembers his Christmas Eve supper in 1944. “For dinner that night, they sent me up C-rations.”

“We were the first division into Berlin,” Lorenz remembers. “The Russians were in ahead of us. For some reason, we (the Americans) had to wait for the Russians to get in there and take over and then we went in. That was crazy because we could have gone in there and taken Berlin by ourselves.”

Some of his time spent in the Army was not all bad. Lorenz told of beating the Russians at poker and selling the Russians cartons of American cigarettes. “A carton of cigarettes sold for $100,” he said. “The Russians had a lot of money. They hadn’t gotten paid throughout the whole war, then they got paid in Berlin.”

Another fond memory Lorenz passed on concerned the only furlough he was given during the war. “While I was in France, I was one of two men from my outfit given a 48-hour furlough. I was broke. I didn’t have any money, so the fellas took up a collection for me. They collected and gave me $400. That was a lot of money.”

Lorenz paused and smiled. His eyes twinkled and then he continued. “48-hours later I came back. I was broke, again. French champagne was expensive,” he laughed.

After some laughter, Lorenz was able to share some somber moments, too. Six hours after the first Allied troops landed on Omaha Beach in Normandy, Lorenz and his tank crew came ashore there.

“We had to drive through the blood and bodies in the water and on the beach. The sky was dark and full of planes that day.”

As a parting comment, Lorenz reminded me of the quickness of time and the tenacity of his generation’s enduring legacy. “I will be 99-years-old on January 21st,” he said.