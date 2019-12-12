Eagles Auxiliary sponsors a Snow Drive

Historically, the Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) Auxiliary has stepped in when people in their communities are in need. As a part of the Order, the Auxiliary has helped raise millions of dollars mostly geared toward helping children. According to the FOE website, since its inception, the FOE has maintained a strong dedication to giving back to local communities. Our local Eagle’s Auxiliary has continued the process.

Posted 12/12/19

By Lisa Nowatzki

At times it seems as if small children outgrow clothes and outerwear by the minute. Kids lose, leave behind, and drop anything that is not attached to them. Families with multiple children are hit doubly, triply, or more with clothing expenses. In our changing economy, many families don’t have the funds to purchase outerwear numerous times during the year. In northern climates such as ours, all would agree no child should or can be outside without proper winter wear. Members of the Langdon Eagles Auxiliary were made aware of a need for winter outerwear for grade school and younger children and decided to act.

The local group is stepping up to help local children by starting a Snow Drive. They are collecting new and gently used coats, snow pants, and boots for kids in Pre-K through sixth grade. They are collecting monetary donations, as well, for people who want to help but do not have the time to buy or obtain the needed items. Members pledge to use the cash to purchase the needed clothing items while they are on sale, just like no-stop shopping. The Auxiliary has reached out to local merchants and area businesses to help collect the coats, pants, and boots and will continue to receive items through January 31, 2020.

If you want to drop off items, the ladies at the Eagles at 723 Third St. in Langdon will take your clothing items and cash during business hours-Monday through Saturday from noon until closing. If you would like to mail in monetary donations, you can send it to Langdon Eagles Auxiliary Snow Drive, PO Box 491, Langdon, ND 58249.

Once items come in, the Auxiliary will contact local area schools and public day cares to identify children who need the outerwear and distribute them.