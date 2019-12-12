Jake’s Take on Sports

A busy Pre-Christmas week ahead

Posted 12/12/19

By Jake Kulland

We are just a couple of days away from the Christmas Break for area schools, and there is a flurry of activity leading up to it. The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals boys and girls basketball teams each will two games before school lets out. The Lady Cards will play a home game in Edmore versus Benson County on Dec. 16, then another home game Dec. 20 in Langdon against Bottineau. The Cardinals boys team will also be busy, with a game on the road at Minto on Dec. 17, then at home taking on North Border on Dec. 19. As we have said here before, both Cardinals teams are very talented this year (The Lady Cards forced 20 turnovers in the FIRST QUARTER in their first game and win against Shiloh Christian), so we hope everyone takes advantage of getting a chance to see them play live this week. Both team also have game over the break, which we will talk about next week.

Ellingson completes a great run at NAIA National Vollleyball Tourney

We always love to report on how local athletes are doing on the college stage. One such person is Langdon graduate Sydney Ellingson, who is in her third year play volleyball for the University of Jamestown. Her Jimmies had a fantastic year, winning the Great Plains Conference Tournament and advancing to the National NAIA Tourney held in Sioux City, IA Dec. 2-7. They played five matches in the tournament, making it all the way to the semifinals. The Jimmies finished their season with a record of 33-6. Sydney is listed as a defensive specialist on the team, and she led her squad 663 digs for the year. She has carved quite an impressive career with the Jimmies, and she will be looking forward to another big run for he senior season next fall. Way to go Syd!

Ronningen goes over 1,000 career rebounds

Another athletic milestone was reached recently by Langdon-Edmore-Munich senior forward Callie Ronningen. In her first game of the season against Shiloh Christian, Callie went over 1,000 rebounds for her career. This is just another feat that she has made, as she also went over 2,000 career kills and 2,000 career digs in this past volleyball season. Callie and her team are ranked second in the state this year in the first couple of girls basketball polls, and they have some lofty goals this year. We wish Callie and whole program the best of luck in achieving them, as they are poised to have a very successful season.

“See ya!” next week!