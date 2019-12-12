Jerry A. Johnson, 86, formerly from Wales, passed away on December 5, 2019, in Mesa, Ariz.

Jerry was born in Buxton and grew up in Wales. He united in marriage with Ruth Ann (Annie) Estenson on November 25, 1952. His career as a station agent for the airlines began in 1961 with Bonanza Airlines. Through airline mergers, he also worked for Hughes Airwest, Republic and retiring in 1989 from NWA.

Jerry was preceded in death by wife of almost 62 years, Annie; his parents, OK and Bernice Johnson, and brother Jay Johnson.

He is survived by his four daughters: Jeanne, Sherry, Jan and Jo; his son, Jim; son-in-law Tom, nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held after the new year.