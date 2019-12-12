Job Corps offers government-funded education through ETA

One of the best kept secrets that the government offers to its citizens is actually a free education for in-demand trades. The United States Department of Labor Education and Training Administration (ETA) covers a wide range of employment issues, with its Office of Job Corps being the largest nationwide residential career training program in the country.

Posted 12/12/19

By Melissa Anderson

The first director of the program modeled it after the Depression-era Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), which was part of the famous New Deal created by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Building on the success of those programs, Job Corps began in 1964 as part of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s War on Poverty. Since then, the program has trained and educated over two million individuals across the United States and Puerto Rico. There are 125 centers with programs that help eligible young people ages 16 through 24 complete their high school education, train for meaningful careers, and assist with gaining employment.

“We help them complete their high school education if they haven’t already, but the emphasis is on the job training. Basically, the students live on the campus, they get their high school education there or GED, and they receive their job training right there on campus,” Brian Lyons, Quentin N. Burdick Job Corps Center outreach and admissions counselor, said.

The Job Corps Center in North Dakota, the Quentin N. Burdick, is located in Minot. At Job Corps, students have access to room and board while they learn skills in specific training areas for up to three years. In addition to helping students complete their education, obtain career technical skills and gain employment, Job Corps also provides transitional support services, such as help finding employment, housing, child care, and transportation. Job Corps graduates either enter the workforce or an apprenticeship, go on to higher education, or join the military.

“I first arrived to Job Crops March 4 of 2019 and graduated July 30 of 2019. When I first arrived I went through four weeks of CPP (career preparation period). Everyone takes it when they come in,” explained Job Corps grad Deven Johnson, formerly of Langdon. “In CPP you make goals, and you trade shadow the trades you are interested in and learn more about yourself and others around you .”

During the CPP, the students research what they would like to do as a career. During this time the application process is reviewed, and the students practice making resumes and cover letters. After CPP, they enter their chosen trade program. For Johnson, her chosen trade was welding. During her time at Job Corps she was also able to finish her high school education.

“I entered trade in April and was in trade half of my day, The other half I was doing online high school. I finished online high school in June and completed the program on July 30,” Johnson said.

The teachers at the job corps center Johnson attended were very open to staying after hours to help students if it was needed. Johnson shared that there were also after hours that students could come and work. Teachers also helped students with online schooling.

The Burdick Job Corp Center offers career training in many different fields. Trades offered at the Minot campus include carpentry, construction, technology, automotive repair, welding, nursing program, office administration, and culinary arts. One only needs to open a newspaper to see that the job training matches the needs within the state.

“Those are positions where there is a high demand, especially in North Dakota. In our economy in North Dakota, any one of these jobs are in high demand, especially welding, nursing, construction. These are high demand trades,” Lyons said.

The Burdick Job Corps Center is located just a few blocks away from Minot State University campus on about 20 acres. The campus is much like any other college campus where independence is given and the students treated as adults. The campus has three dorms: one for female, one for male and a dorm specifically for solo parents and their dependents.

Johnson explained that these living areas are more like dorms where there are four suites (hallways). During her time in the girls dorm, she stayed in suite 3 where the CPP students were roomed until their fifth week in the program. Johnson was then able to choose switch to suite 1 and 2. The fourth suite of the girls’ dorm is called “The Honor Dorm”. This suite is where leaders and completed students room. In the honor suite, Johnson explained that those residents get their own room and have other privileges.

“I was part of Dorm, Recreation, and Student Government leadership throughout my campus stay. I made a lot of friends and helped teachers when it was needed. Students, teachers, and others could always ask me any questions, and they were answered. I was one of the students that everyone could rely on,” Johnson said.

During her time at job corps Johnson met many new people from all over the state and a few from all over the nation. Job corps works to make sure students attend the best center for their career goals, which means students come from all over have the opportunity for a great education. The small campus and close working relationship with teachers and fellow students gave Johnson that chance to bond with the teachers, students, and other employees there.

“I was able to learn a lot more about what the real world was going to be like. It may not have been the exact feel to reality, but it’s similar,” Johnson shared.

Johnson’s favorite part of the experience was being able to grow. She shared that it helped her to grow up really fast and learn more than she expected. She became more open to questions and helping more with other students. She believes she grew as a leader, future employee, and grew to be taught new things.

“I am still the stubborn young woman that I was when I first got to the program, but I also do what I need to do to get where I want to go,” Johnson said. “The overall ‘being on your own’ is like being in college. You decide to do the things you aren’t supposed to do – there are consequences. You learned how to communicate with other people and learned to come out of your comfort zone with many things. You tend to ask more questions and strive for what you want.”

This is what Lyons calls “the invisible hand of job corps”. The program not only gives students an education in a chosen trade but also teaches the independent living skills that are needed to be successful. Students learn the mundane skills, like laundry, to the critical skills, like organization and financial management.

“Just like we expect people who are in the workforce, we expect them to be prepared for the day to go to work,” Lyons said.

When she first heard of job corps, Johnson wasn’t sure if it was the right move for her to take. As time went on, she knew she needed to make a change and work for what she really wanted to do for a career and get certified in what she loves the most – welding.

“The reason why I went to job corps was because it was a better opportunity for me to do better in the future of my career. I was able to graduate from high school and graduate the program with OSHA certification and D1.1 welding certificate,” Johnson shared.

Her experience at the job corps program was unique to Johnson but also similar to what other students experience in general. At first the move towards independence was hard on her as she was so far from her grandmother, whom she was close with, but as time went on things got easier. Her parents didn’t really know what to think about the move at first.

“As time when on, I told them how things were going as I flew through the program and how many different things I was doing and being involved in. They knew it was a good move that I made,” Johnson said.

Since graduating the program, things have been a little slow for Johnson, personally, but she knows that everyone experiences different things after graduating or exiting the program. She believes that job corps is a very rewarding program to the United States economy. Johnson does note that the program itself is just a tool, and individual success depends on the student’s desire to thrive or not.

“The student has to be willing to do what they need to do in the program and fight for what they want in a beneficial way. They have to come in willing to learn and be motivated. Job corps is a very good thing for students that go,” Johnson said. “For many students, it changes their lives. I know it changed mine and for the good. I see things a little different. Most times I push myself to do even better, because I know I can do better, but sometimes I also have to learn from others around me. Being in the job corps program was a very good and interesting experience.”

If you are interested in applying for job corps, please contact Brian Lyons at 701-720-2816 or visit www.jobcorps.gov