John Philip Biewer, 73 years, passed away December 1, 2019, peacefully at Fargo Sanford Hospital. Private services were held.

Posted 12/12/19

John was born to John S. Biewer and Agnes Jakoubek Biewer on March 17, 1946, in Langdon on St. Patrick’s Day. He was raised on a farm just west of Dresden. He attended South Dresden #3 for the first eight years of his education, was a 4-H club member and played baseball with the Dresden baseball team at a young age because he was a really good pitcher. He also was a member of the American Legion baseball team which had the distinction of being Class B State Champion runners up. John graduated from St. Alphonsus High School in 1964 and furthered his education at NDSU and NDSSS. He married Roberta Anderson from Fargo and together left on a life’s adventure going to Seattle, Wash., pursuing a career with The Boeing Company where he became a lifelong employee. He and Roberta had three daughters: Shelly, Shannon, and Shari. He worked his way up at Boeing and upon retirement he was the manager in charge of parts procurement at the plant. He was proud of his part in the production of the Boeing aircraft. While in Seattle, he continued his passion for baseball on a recreational team called ACI for a number of years, and spent lots of time exploring the Pacific Northwest on camping trips with his family. Upon retirement, he moved back to Fargo and shared life with his committed partner of 15 years, Kathy Lewis. They spent 14 winters in Texas and Arizona. He was an avid sportsman and liked to ski, fish, and hunt. He especially enjoyed and appreciated his hunting buddies from Langdon and took part in many deer hunts. He and his dog, Riley, helped out in numerous harvests on the family farm. He loved riding his Harley. He had a God given talent for woodworking and spent many days crafting pieces out of raw wood, turning them into works of art that he gave away to family and friends. These will be treasured as a lasting memorial by all who received them.

John leaves behind his loving partner, Kathy (Schefter) Lewis and his daughters: Shelly Biewer, Shannon Patten (Ken), Shari Watkins (Shawn), all of Seattle, Wash. He also leaves behind one brother, Bruce (Martha), sisters Cindy Ridley (John) and Kristi Breiland (John) and his mother, Agnes, who resides at Rosewood in Fargo, 5 grandsons: Joe, Johnathan, Christian, Cyrus, Hunter and several nieces and nephews.

Boulger Funeral Home of Fargo was in charge of arrangements.