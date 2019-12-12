50 years ago

Posted 12/12/19

By Rita Maisel

Saturday, December 14, 2019, is a special day for some of my extended family since on that date my cousin, Craig, will be 50 years old. While Craig now lives in Florida and his parents in Colorado, his mother had a special request for his birthday which she thought would be a good topic for a Long Ago column. The text she sent asked me to list 50 important things that happened in 1969. There were a few hurdles to jump along the way. A lot of important things happened in 1969. Pages of famous people were born or died that year. While their names might be memorable to Langdon Long Ago readers, but they had no connection to Craig or to the history of the Langdon community. Another possible hurdle was that Craig’s parents spent part of the 1969-1970 year in North Dakota while his father was teaching in Towner where their son was born. Moving back to Colorado when Craig was months old left him with few memories of our area. And then, there was the realization that I was still teaching in Colorado in 1969 so my memory of that specific year in North Dakota was slight. Readers who want to add to the lists I jotted down are welcome to add or subtract. You can also share corrected lists with local residents who may have turned 50 this year or might make that mark in the months to come.

My memory of the births of relatives is that they tended to appear in clusters so the first five spots of my list were reserved for family births: Craig in December; my niece, Kathleen, in June; mutual cousin John Wenzel in July plus additional cousins Darla Kaercher and Dwight Luhmann who would be familiar names to local readers. I suspect there were more births among the shirt-tail relatives. When you have many cousins, their exact years of birth tend to get mixed.

National or international lists added a few thousand other happenings which included:

6. Neil Armstrong’s walk on the Moon.

7. The reportedly most expensive phone call ever made when President Nixon called the astronauts to congratulate them.

8. The death of President Eisenhower in the spring and his televised funeral and memorial services.

9. A major oil spill at Santa Barbara which closed their harbor and a month later closed their beaches. Oil spills would continue to be major news events in the future.

10. Super Bowl III had the New York Jets beating the Baltimore Colts 16-7 with Joe Namath as the MVP. Yes, some teams may have changed home bases since then.

11. Musically, Elvis recorded “The Long Black Train”, and most will recall newer recordings by more recent entertainers. Over in England the Beatles gave their last public performance from the roof of Apple Records, and you can still hear songs from that concert on popular play lists today.

12. Charles de Gaulle was no longer president of France as new leadership took over, and I remember my fourth graders asking, “Who will claim to be God now?” Other rulers have had similar egos to de Gaulle.

13. Apollo missions 9, 10, 11 and 12 would be headlines in the news each day as would the war in Viet Nam with long casualty lists.

14. Midnight Cowboy was released, John Lennon married Yoko Ono, Scooby Doo aired for the first time in September and Judy Garland died in June. Kissinger was traveling around the world discussing détente.

15. The Manson Family Murders shocked and horrified much of the country with their brutality and the trials that followed.

16. Oct. 31 may have been Halloween but what made it historic for many readers could be the fact that WalMart Incorporated on that day and has been expanding ever since.

17. International firsts were Boeing 747 making its first passenger flight (we are told the 191 passengers were media and publications people), while the first strain of AIDS was traceable as entering the US from Haiti. 1969 also opened new doors when women were allowed to join the Future Farmers of America.

18. Woodstock took place near an Ontario village and thousands of teens, musicians and curiosity seekers attended. Time, Life and Look magazines featuring original pictures of the attendees are now collector’s items.

However, a column about local history needs a few items about the way our area was changing daily, and 1969 is a great place to start.

19. 1969 marked the first graduation which included all seniors from Langdon High School plus the St. Alphonsus graduates whose high school had closed with the end of the 1968 term. This combined group had totaled 100 receiving diplomas in 1968 but ranked as the largest to date for LHS in 1969 with 93 diplomas issued. It is possible at least one or two of that special group live near you or attend your church today.

20. ICBM installations were mostly complete both east and west of Langdon. Many workers who helped to construct the silos were living and working in our area while living in basements, third floor apartments, trailer courts and emergency housing. The ABM and PAR sites were under construction, or at least on the drawing boards, bringing in waves of new residents to our area whose children swelled the classrooms across Cavalier County.

21. Langdon’s new elementary had been built, but there were still active schools across the county absorbing the former country school students as well as the influx from the missile era. Milton, Osnabrock, Nekoma, Alsen, Hampden, Munich, Border Central, Hannah, Langdon, and St. Alphonsus all had elementary classrooms. A new high school at Langdon was a big subject of conversation and would be built soon in an area that would be called the Ramage Addition north of the City Park. Meanwhile the old Langdon Public School was home to middle school and high school with tournaments and other community events located in the gym constructed in the late 1930s with WPA and other government assistance. This was a busy transition era aided by buses and lunch programs.

22. Three story St. Mary’s Hospital was on the present location of the CCMH Clinic and staffed by Presentation Sisters. Doctors had offices in the Fischer Building, a few had been in the Masonic building, and there must have been plans to build a newer clinic.

23. The dates are not exact, but the future home of the Cavalier County Historical Society was being discussed and paperwork prepared for it to open at Dresden the following year.

24. There were eight or nine churches in Langdon at the time with some of them on different locations than they are today and several with different names. Some still had Sunday evening services and an array of legendary choirs. Most of the remaining churches looked different on the interior than they do today. Some will tell you the influx of missile people lead to newer ideas on church décor.

25. Al Lundquist had opened a modern business called a laundromat to the west of his dry cleaning establishment.

26. The second bank to open in modern times was Metropolitan on the present U.S. Bank location. In 1969 the original Langdon Bank (now known as Choice Financial) was located in the building which now houses the Eagles.

27. 1969 marked ten years since Langdon had had a passenger train, but the Greyhound Bus was still operating with a ticket counter at the UCT Hotel. Freight trains still ran regularly to Hannah and carried many carloads of grain to mills in larger cities.

28. Motels were coming into being, but the Nodak and UCT still offered hotel rooms.

29. There was an ice skating rink roughly south of the tracks maybe off the street called, at that time, Elevator Row. There was also roller skating at Nekoma.

30. A younger group had organized as Jaycees and would remain active for quite a few years.

31. The old airport was in use or transitioning to the airport we have today. They provided emergency flights, crop dusting or spraying and are recalled as having some air shows for community enjoyment.

32. A group was going door-to-door selling stock in a nursing home to be called Maple Manor. Shares sold for $100 each, and a rumor had it that if older residents purchased at least one share they would be cared for in their later years without having to pay any additional fees. An aunt convinced me to buy a share, and when she died, she left her share to me. The home opened in the fall of 1970. When my turn comes, I am told there will be a bill.

33. The Dairy Queen had another name but on the present location.

34. Rural customers had mail delivered to their farms. Everyone else got their mail at the Langdon Post Office. Many had boxes.

35. We still called the Research Center the Experimental Farm. I tend to think the Sturlaugson family still lived there.

36. The old Opera Hall was known as the Masonic Temple and had a few offices on the first floor. Some remember Dr. Hughes dental office and possibly Dr. Bodelson’s Optometry. In the basement were spots where older men played cards and smoked cigars. The Commercial Club (later Chamber) also had dinners there.

37. There were a few houses being built in the Mukomela and Hannesson Additions to Langdon but much of what we now think of as the western part of the city was still farmland.

38. The County Fairgrounds had vanished and realty offices were busy encouraging potential residents to buy lots and build in that area. The location seemed “far out of town” to many people in 1969.

39. There was a Drive in Movie (sorry I don’t remember who ran it in that era) and the Roxy had a full schedule of movies with Swede Bartlett in charge.

40. I am told there were four or five hardware stores and at least that many grocery stores – all either on Main Street within a block east or west. Most of the time there were two bakeries on that street.

41. Hawley’s was a hang out for teenagers and adults – hamburgers and meals on special arrangements. There were also numerous eating places for a cup of coffee or a meal.

42. The library had moved to a large office in the courthouse (formerly staffed by ASCS personnel we are told). Mrs. Donovan came to serve as librarian two days a week.

43. Streets had names but no house numbers. The numerical streets and avenues we have now came later and are remembered as part of the changes the missiles made in the Langdon community.

44. Clothing stores were up and down Main Street. J.C. Penney’s was where Boyd Block is today and Sandums or Tholkes on the west side. Jo Mary had a dress shop, Charriers catered to the needs of the men, and yes, there were shoe stores or shoes available in the department stores.

45. DeVold’s Dime Store had a little of everything.

46. A surprising array of automobiles and farm implements were available on Main Street, and while some have moved out of town today a number of the companies are still in business.

47. There were several barber shops (today there is one under that listing) and four or five beauty parlors. Area residents wanted to look their best.

48. Several bars were located under stores. Today some of the businesses are still operating but on a higher location. There has always been more than one lumber yard, and today at least one of those is still on the same lot purchased in 1887 but under newer management.

49. The courthouse, jail and other county facilities still occupy the location purchased in the 1890s. Currently they have their second building

50. The Cavalier County Republican is still being published weekly after more than a century with a variety of locations for their offices.