Local students tackle space with UND balloon launch challenge

Several Langdon Area School District (LASD) high school students traveled to the UND campus in Grand Forks and participated in the 9th annual 2019 Near Space Balloon Challenge (NSBC) on November 16, 2019. The project coordinators designed the challenge to help students explore and participate in areas related to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) based careers. The project was made possible through a grant sponsored by NASA and the North Dakota Space Grant Consortium (NDSGC). Sponsors designed the group challenge to give middle and high school students the chance to apply their formal education towards a real-world scientific mission.

Posted 12/12/19

By Lisa Nowatzki

According to the NSBC website, “The NSBC is a wonderful program that offers hands-on experience with teamwork, space research, computer science, engineering, and technology. Students conduct their own space-based, NASA-relevant research onboard a helium-filled high-altitude balloon. The experiments ascended to nearly 19 miles or 100,000 feet above sea level.”

Groups participated by constructing a small container with a payload of various experiments related to a scientific problem and hypothesis designed to answer the question proposed in the hypothesis.

High school science teacher Kelly Hochhalter was the project coordinator and advisor. The students that participated were McKenna Belle, who made the schematic drawing of the payload; McKenna Belle, Alexa Schneider, and Claire Hiltner compiled the proposal of the contents of the payload along with describing the scientific process and submitting the project to UND; Sean Dudley made different concentrations of salt solutions and tested them at a given temperature; Justin Pengilly and Seth Franchuk were on the build team and programmed a credit card-sized computer (Raspberry Pi) that read onboard temperature sensors; Jaden Rademacher and Caleb Hetler were responsible for taking moisture readings of freeze-dried food and comparing them before and after the launch and decorating the payload – teams were encouraged to decorate and name their payload with LASD students calling their box Antas (Santa spelled backward) and decorating their payload like a Christmas gift; and Alex Brinegar and Clair Hiltner compiled the presentation for Integration Night when the group shared the payload idea with UND and other participating schools. Alex Brinegar, Seth Franchuk, Jaden Radenmacher, and Caleb Hetler went to UND for the presentation and the launch of the payload.

Groups had to follow strict guidelines for their “payload box.” The box had to be made of styrofoam with dimensions smaller than 1.5’ X 1.5’ X 1.5’. It had to weigh less than 1.5 lbs. The LASD group worked on the NSBC outside school hours for approximately two weeks to complete the project.

On launch day, LASD students gave their payload over to the event coordinators at UND. The payloads were attached to 2000-gram latex balloons filled with helium and let go. At the apex of the flight, the balloons flew above 99 percent of the Earth’s atmosphere. Onboard cameras captured the ascent and descent along with GPS for locating the payloads after they touchdown. During the experiment, outside atmospheric pressure dropped enough to expand the balloons until they burst. Parachutes assisted and helped the payload boxes float back to Earth. The entire process took about two hours from launch to recovery. The payload boxes were recovered about three hours away in Minnesota.

After the launch, participants were treated to tours of the UND campus, the Aerospace Center, and got to try out the Oculus Virtual Reality headsets at the Computational Research Center on campus.

According to Hochhalter, the work continues for Team LASD. By January 16, 2020, the group has to take the raw data from their experiments and compile a final report. The final report is a concise document displaying what the students learned and will be sent to UND, which will then send it on to NASA.