Melissa’s Musings

Oh, Christmas Tree!

Posted 12/12/19

By Melissa Anderson

When should the tree, a hallmark of the Christmas season, go up? At my house, the scrooge doesn’t allow the tree up until after Thanksgiving. Growing up, the tree was put up around the first true winter snowfall. So….sometime in November and no later than mid-December.

The debate of when the tree should be put up has become more prominent as well as researched. Yes, researched. Scientists have found that those who decorate for Christmas early tend to be happier. In my mind, it’s hard to not be happy when you have twinkling lights and pretty ornaments to gaze upon.

I know a few scrooges; they are all in the after Thanksgiving camp. Personally, I like the tree to go up when I feel like it now. However, with two littles at home, the request for the tree to be put up has been on-going since just before Halloween. The Christmas wish list has been steadily added to since sometime mid-July. These kids are ready for Christmas 2019.

So, back to the tree debate. The great tree debate has been of major contention for me because the scrooges don’t typically provide any support in the effort of decorating or the bringing out of the tree. This makes their adament statement that the tree not be displayed until Thanksgiving all the more exasperating.

Why? If you don’t help to make it happen, why should you get to dictate when it happens? I will give one scrooge the benefit because they are a work scrooge. Christmas may be near the end of December for but for them, the Christmas rush begins end of November. Imagine trying to get about two months worth of work into two weeks. I let them dictate and bah hum bug to their heart’s content.

So the Christmas tree goes up when they give the okay and not a day before. The lights will not be turned on for that tree until they are good and ready.

As for the second scrooge I know, there are quite a few different ways to drive the scrooge into the joy of the holiday season. Watch Christmas movies. Direct the littles requests to the scrooge.

Then it’s just a matter of waiting for the breakdown and the shouting of “Oh, Christmas tree! Get the branches up here.”