Funeral services were held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Devils Lake for Alden K. “Bubby” Lindseth, 2½-year-old son of Kristian and Danielle Lindseth, who passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Cavalier County Memorial Hospital in Langdon. Burial was at the Alsen Cemetery.

Posted 12/19/19

Alden Knut was born on January 8, 2017, in Devils Lake to Kristian A. “Kris” and Danielle L. (Beaver) Lindseth. He spent his precious and happy life with his family on the family farm at rural Munich. He enjoyed many happy times with his friends and day care provider Irene Haus in Munich. He was a baptized member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Devils Lake. Little Bubby loved dinosaurs (roars) and cars (beep beeps) and any game or play time that involved a ball. This happy, smiling, bright-eyed child of God was so very loved by his family and his friends. Our hearts are breaking with sadness, but the beautiful memories of Bubby will be in our hearts forever.

Alden’s loving family include his parents, Kris and Danielle; sisters Isabel and Abigail Lindseth; grandmothers Vicki Lindseth of Munich and Diana Beaver of Rolette; uncles: Bryan (Veronica) Beaver, Rugby, Eric Beaver, Devils Lake, Philip Lindseth and Matthew Lindseth – both of Munich; aunt Brianne (Matthew) Mitzel of Munich; cousins Trenton and Ruth, Justice and Shauntae, Colton and Asher, Braxton and Ramsay; several great aunts and great uncles and godparents, Andria and Steve Miller of Devils Lake.

Alden was welcomed to his Heavenly home by his Lord and grandfathers Allen Lindseth and Alvis Beaver and many other beloved relatives.

