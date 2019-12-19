Board Break-A-Thon breaks expectations in fundraising goals

What started with one of his student’s sisters telling him that a friend of hers was sick in October ended up being a Christmas present for three area families. Kent Schulchter, owner of the Ultimate Gym in Cavalier, teaches the martial art of Tae Kwon Do. The last session had a strong showing of Langdon students with 11 out of his 25 being from Langdon area. He knew that there was something that he and all his students could do to help.

Posted 12/19/19

By Melissa Anderson

“The break-a-thon came about one evening when Taylor was talking to Mr. Kent after a Tae Kwon Do class. She was telling him about her friend that had just been diagnosed with cancer. He called me later that evening and said ‘hey, if you want to help, I have an idea to help raise some money’,” Becky Borgen recalled.

Borgen and Schluchter worked together to organize the Board Break-A-Thon for not only Taylor’s friend, Kynlee Pengilly, but two other children that are also facing tough medical battles, Tycen Restad and Clyde Anderson. Schulchter presented the idea of holding a board break-a-thon as he had participated in some for other causes. From there the idea evolved into trying to help several families in the Langdon Area community.

“I was honored and excited to be able to help out with this cause. As a family of a medically complex child, we have been on the receiving end of the generosity from others in this community, and this seemed like a great way to be able to help give back,” Borgen said.

Schluchter organized the board portion and sales while Borgen sought a location in Langdon to hold the event, organized selling boards at a special volleyball game, the Facebook event page/posting, and reaching out to others to handle the potato bar.

“Flyers were made by Tess Roppel. It was really a group effort to get everything pulled together,” Borgen stated.

With so many ideas, delegating the workload and seeking donations was necessary to make everything come together. The event had donations from Jess’ Junk – who painted the special boards for Clyde, Kynlee, and Tycen to break; over 300 pounds of potatoes were donated by Campbell Farms in Grafton; and toppings for the potatoes were also donated. Thrivent Financial assisted with numerous expenses, and the banks, including Choice Financial, US Bank, and Farmers and Merchants State Bank, donating the paper products used that evening.

The board break-a-thon could not have happened without the boards donated by Marcotte Builders Supply and the Walhalla Building Center. Schluchter and Travis Hakanson both spent over two hours each cutting the wood to size for the young martial artists to break.

“It’s something that we can do. There’s nothing I can do to ‘fix’ any of the kids that we helped but maybe take some of the financial worries away. That’s something I can do,” Schluchter said.

The night of the Board Break-A-Thon had additional volunteers to assist. Schulchter had to get extra help from the other black belts and pooms there to hold boards and keep everything moving. The boards were all broken by Ultimate Gym students who had their orange belts and above. To get their orange belts, the students had to train for three months and undergo testing prior to the break-a-thon to gain their belt.

Part of their training includes learning the five tenants of Tae Kwon Do – Courtesy, Integrity, Self-Control, Perseverance, and Indomitable Spirit. Schluchter explained that he believes that this effort showcases the tenant of integrity. He shared that a common way of explaining integrity is to do what is right when no one is looking.

“I would actually change that to say do what it right even when no one is looking and also when nobody believes you need to,” Schluchter stated.

With the age of his students being teenager and younger, there is no expectation for them to hold a fundraiser. Schluchter and his students had a goal of selling and breaking 500 boards at $5 a piece. They quickly surpassed that goal and raised it to 1,000 boards. By the Board Break-A-Thon, a total of 1,893 boards were sold but only 500 boards were broken that night.

“We would have still been up in Langdon breaking,” Schluchter laughed.

The baked potato fundraiser had many helping hands from the community. The “potato ladies” were Tess Roppel, Andrea Jacobson, Jayla Askvig, Kaila Rollness, Jennifer Busse, Abby Borchardt, and Sara Overby all handling the preparation of the food portion of the fundraiser.

“They worked extra hard the day of the fundraiser – I can’t thank them enough for taking over this part of the fundraiser,” Borgen said.

For the three families that the Board Break-A-Thon helped, it means the world knowing that they are not alone and have such a wonderful community around them. Attendance for the fundraiser was over 200 with people from Cavalier, Park River, Walhalla and surrounding areas coming out to show support, help out and make the break-a-thon run smoothly. In total, the baked potato portion of the fundraiser raised over $4,000.

“I enjoyed watching so many people from the different communities come together to support these families,” Borgen said.

Jessica Pengilly, Kynlee Pengilly’s mother, is grateful for Langdon and the surrounding communities for supporting their family and the others while dealing with different medical treatments. The Pengilly family received the unwelcome news on October 3, 2019, that their 8 year old daughter had Ewing Sarcoma. This type of cancer is aggressive but curable which makes treatment imperative. Their portion of the fundraiser came at a great time to help alleviate some of the stress.

“It will help with traveling and food expenses – it gets very expensive eating out for every meal,” Jessica said.

Over the next year Kynlee will be following up with her doctors at the Roger Maris Cancer Center in Fargo. She will continue to have chemotherapy, further removal of the bump with possible radiation, and then more chemo. She has already been a brave girl going through an MRI and a surgery.

For Tycen Restad and his family, it is great knowing that there are people who are willing to put the time in and help to make their lives easier. Tycen is the 8-year-old son of Aaron Restad and Kari Krom. He was diagnosed in October 2017 with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. They travel to Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare in St. Paul, Minnesota, every 3-6 months.

“He is a really easy-going kid, and to be included into the normalcy of life – it means a lot. He got to hang out with his friends and, like I said, participate and be one of the kids,” Aaron Restad, Tycen’s father, said.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) is a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness due to the alterations of a protein called dystrophin that helps keep muscle cells intact. There is currently no cure for Duchenne. There is hope – perhaps now more than ever before. For Tycen, maintaining his muscles as they are is important. Keeping up his spirits is just as important as “we’ve got to keep these kids, kids, for as long as we can”.

“It means a lot that the community is willing to support our kids. It shows support to the kids but also the families,” Runa Anderson, Clyde’s mother, said.

Clyde is 5 years old and was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis at age 3. Since his diagnosis he has been receiving chemotherapy for bilateral optic nerve gliomas which he travels to Minneapolis for once a month. He has multiple plexiform tumors that start at his spine and wrap around his chest. At this time those are considered inoperable. This past November he had a procedure to apply magnetic growing rods to treat his severe dystrophic scoliosis. These rods will need to be replaced yearly.

“We do his treatments in Minneapolis so each appointment is a hotel room for at least a night, gas, food, days off of work, parking, and that all adds up. Even with insurance, that doesn’t always cover the medical bills either. When you have a kid with something “out of the ordinary” or “rare” you also get those types of expenses,” Anderson shared.

Neurofibromatosis is a genetic condition where a person can grow tumors anywhere in the nervous system putting critical structures like the brain, spinal cord and nerves at risk. While there is no cure for this condition, they are working on finding long-term treatments that will shrink the inoperable tumors and give those with NF a brighter future.

“We know money doesn’t take away the challenges your strong kids face everyday, but we do hope that it lightens the financial load that occurs with having a medically complex kid,” Borgen said.

What all three families wish to say is thank you to everyone that helped and everyone that donated. Thanks to the committee for the great meal and to the kids and staff from Ultimate Gym in Cavalier that were able to sell as many boards as they did. The help and effort put forward was never expected but very much appreciated.