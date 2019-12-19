County Commission reviews proposed contracts

The Cavalier County Commission had a lot to cover in the last meeting of 2019. Business ranged from proposed agreements between counties to a presentation on tracking devices for county vehicles.

Posted 12/19/19

By Melissa Anderson

At the previous commission meeting Cavalier County Emergency Manager Karen Kempert and Cavalier County Sheriff Greg Fetsch informed the commission of Towner County’s request for Cavalier County to field their 911 calls and dispatch. The Commission reviewed the contract that had been drafted to present to Towner County commissioners at their next meeting. The Commission had some minor changes to the contract and stressed in their discussion that should Cavalier County take on the duties for Towner County, that the taxpayers in Cavalier County will not cover any of the expense associated with that service. The revised contract will be sent to Towner County for their input.

Cory Parkman, Senior Account Executive at Razor Tracking based in Hope, was present via teleconference to inform the commissioners about the tracking capabilities that they offer for fleets. Parkman gave an overview of what the Razor tracking pucks will be able to do as well as the features available to the county. One thing of note was the ability of the program to show live weather patterns allowing for emergency services to direct plows if needed and areas to avoid. Razor Tracking is also able to overlay townships into the map of the plows. The feature that will be useful in the auditor’s office is the ability to set geofences that will keep track of time spent in specific areas. The commissioners discussed at length the usefulness of the product following the presentation. It was approved to do a the trial with three pucks in county vehicles.

The Commission met with TR Waind owner Jeff Schneider to discuss their options for insurance as the Social Services redesign administrative work continues. Schneider informed the commissioners that no changes would be made to the liability or insurance policies held by each of the three counties in the Northern Valley Zone until January 1, 2021. He explained that, after discussion with the legal team, at the state level Cavalier, Pembina, and Walsh counties will all continue to insure the social services vehicles individually rather than under the zonal board.

Schneider also informed the commissioners that policies held by Cavalier County can’t be altered. This includes the policy that Cavalier County Social Services purchased on their own for liability, which Schneider said should not have happened or been allowed. The policy cannot be dropped, and the payment for it will be made from excess monies in their budget.

Schneider did advise the commission on moving forward with the adoption of the social services workers from other counties into Cavalier County insurance policies. This included direction for the handling of those who drive their personal vehicle for social service work and how the vehicles owned by the individual county social service offices should be put under zonal control and a policy drafted.

In Other Business

• The commissioners approved the HR contract with Ramsey County.

• KLJ presented a gravel engineering proposal for County Road 13. The commissioners reviewed it and approved.

• The Commission appointed David Kavesh, currently a pharmacist at Cavalier County Memorial Hospital, to a five year term on the Cavalier County Public Health District board.

• Abatement hearings for three parcels in the county were held. After evidence presented, the commissioners approved each abatement.