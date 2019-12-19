Jake’s Take on Sports

The Christmas Season is here

Posted 12/19/19

By Jake Kulland

As we get rolling this week, everyone at the Republican wishes all our fantastic readers a great holiday season. Hopefully you will all be with friends and family for Christmas, which is sort of hard to believe that it’s already coming up this week. We couldn’t ask for much better travel weather than what is in store for us, so that should make things worry free for getting to and from your destination. I will be in “God’s Country”, which is of course Williston until the New Year, but it will be sort of working holiday which we will talk about more below.

Holiday Hoops in Minot

While we are out west for the holidays, we will be back and forth to Minot to cover a couple of Class B Days in the Magic City. Langdon-Edmore-Munich, Rolla, St. John and North Star boys basketball teams will all be participating in the Hoopster Classic on Dec. 27, and the Dale Brown Classic on Dec. 28. The Cardinals will play Shiloh Christian the first day and Minot Ryan the second. All games will be played at the newly remodeled MSU-Dome. One of the biggest changes fans will notice is new seating, which we are told has really livened up the place. Also the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals girls basketball team will also travel to Minot to get involved in the Miss Hoopster Classic. The second ranked Lady Cards will play fourth ranked Kidder County at the Minot Auditorium on Dec. 30. Both Cardinals teams will play at home just after the New Year, with the girls hosting Cavalier on Jan. 2, and the boys in Edmore for a home game versus Park River-Fordville-Lankin on Jan. 3.

Open skating at Dakota Spirit Arena

The holidays also brings some open skating days to Dakota Spirit Arena. In the afternoons of Christmas Day and New Years Day plus Dec. 28 everyone is welcome to come out to the arena and enjoy getting the skates on and having some fun. There may be some other times planned for open skating during the Christmas Break, and you can find out more information by calling Dakota Spirit Arena at 701-256-5242, or check out their webpage at dakotaspiritarena.org.

Merry Christmas to you all! “See ya!” next week!