Langdon Area School Board has final meeting for 2019

The Langdon Area School Board met on Tuesday, December 17 for their final time in 2019. The meeting was short and centered mostly on finances. First, the group discussed the business manager’s report for December 2019.

The accounting firm of Mortenson & Rygh was onsite on November 25, 26, and December 5, 2019, to audit the accounts and to help with the school’s financial statements. All bank accounts have been reconciled for November 2019. Business manager Shauna Schneider said, “This will be one of the best audits the District has had in years.”

After combing through the budget, line-item by line-item to try to cut and reduce spending, the finance committee and Daren Christianson, school superintendent, presented the updated budget to the entire Board for approval. After reviewing the final budget packet, the Board voted with a unanimous roll-call vote to approve the updated budget.

The Teacher’s Fund for Retirement (TFFR) also conducted an audit of some of the teachers’ accounts as far back as the 2014-2015 fiscal year.

A paraprofessional af the elementary resigned to take the position as Activity Center manager. The job was filled in-house to help limit spending.

Christianson also informed the Board that on Wednesday, December 18, the Board, teachers and all staff would be treated to dinner at the teacher’s appreciation supper, where the 2019 Teacher of the Year will be announced. An anonymous donor has come forward to pay for the dinner, saving even more taxpayer funds. With that good news, the Board decided their next meeting date and time in January 2020 and adjourned.