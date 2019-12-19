Langdon Long Ago

CHRISTMAS FLOWERS

By Rita Maisel

If you live far away where tender or tropical flowers bloom at Christmas, it is possible you will enjoy roses for the holidays. The Christmas rose figures prominently in nativity stories and Christmas carols, but here in North Dakota we tend to depend on the bright colors of Poinsettias, Amaryllis or Christmas Cacti. In the past there have been earlier columns about all these plants, but this year I am reminded that part of their sentimental value in our holiday traditions comes from the fact that slips of the plants have been handed down in local families generation after generation. Some of the current recipients of those plants do have a genuine green thumb and continue to keep them growing year after year, and the rest of us may have to depend on newer slips, plants and bulbs to uphold family traditions.

While the poinsettia plants are said to grow wild in Mexico and other warmer climates, people in North Dakota depend on plants sold at grocery and floral shops each year. There is a memory of a year our church had at least a dozen donated for the holiday season, and even though I was teaching in another community miles away, the task of keeping them watered was assigned to me. A blizzard blew in early in January, and I did not get to Langdon to water the plants. The next Sunday most had dropped their colorful leaves and only the bare branches were left. Am not sure who the flower committee was at that time, but the plants were left on display, and years later I still remember the angry voices of the original donors. Didn’t I realize the plants had been memorials for special family members who had died that year? When some learned that live poinsettias cause severe allergic reactions in members of the congregation, a change was made to the artificial variety that survive without mid-week watering.

Amaryllis have always been a favorite since one of my aunts had the kind that was perennial. The flowers were always salmon-colored, and she knew the trick for keeping the plant in a cooler and darker location during a part of its life cycle and then bringing it to the living room where it bloomed gaily during the holidays. Until the late 1970s, that is. That year she had set the plant on the south side of the house during the summer, and an early frost was its undoing. Because my aunt liked her amaryllis as well as Grandma’s Christmas Cactus, I had to search for Amaryllis of the kind currently popular in stores far and wide and have been buying them ever since with many others telling me where to find the best bulbs. Riding the senior bus to Grand Forks with the late Edna Ridley one fall, I learned that she always went to WalMart for her bulbs and felt if you bought them when Halloween was almost here, they would bloom for Thanksgiving. I never found any that early, but Edna would call and invite people to stop by and see hers in bloom.

When writing about this tradition earlier, several readers contacted me to let me know they had perennial bulbs that still bloomed each year and one that had originally belonged to Ivan Rueger’s mother was given to me and did bloom where I lived for the first two years. Then, like other plants I have had, it might send up a leaf or two, but the flowers failed to appear. People with better luck at the perennial variety have told me their plant was originally a bulb from one grown annually by the late Mary (Kram) Danielson. Mary, like many plant lovers of her generation, was generous in giving away slips, bulbs and tiny starter plants.

Readers are familiar with what I grew up knowing as Grandma’s Christmas Cactus, which we believe was more than 100 years old last year. That belief is based on a World War I picture someone in the family sent to an uncle stationed in France that year showing his mother’s Christmas Cactus in bloom. The original plant had been repotted and slips given to any and all who wanted them and had spread to many faraway locations down through the years. When I worked at the courthouse, my aunt’s plant sat on a file cabinet and bloomed at various times of the year until someone decided to remove the window awnings on the building. The plant near the window got too warm and looked like it had been cooked. Being a plant too large for an apartment, we had it for a while in the fellowship hall at the church and any in the membership who wanted slips helped themselves. When I took it to a different apartment it had healthy looking leaves but failed to bloom so from time to time I would break off pieces, stick them in a plastic bag or envelope and send them to friends who claimed they grew fine at their homes.

In the process the mail clerks at the post office would question these envelopes of plant slips so I took some down to them to plant for their own homes. Both they and I were dismayed when the plants did not grow for them – with one exception. Tammy Zidon was new in Langdon, and the slips she planted grew and flourished. If you stop by her office this year you will see what a green thumb and a bit of cold coffee now and then can do for a plant. The following year I gave her an Amaryllis bulb which she planted and that grew miraculously. The package showed a maroon and white amaryllis, but her plant had 19 all white blooms, some of them with multiple leaves on a single flower. Another bulb with the same label had only the darker red blooms. Newer varieties have a tendency to produce unexpected results which are often a wonderful surprise.

Several saw this plant and wanted to know where it had come from. The answer was WalMart, but this year either that store had them earlier or not at all. Other stores that used to carry them responded to queries with “never heard of them”. Other searchers told me Menards had the best selection this year but also a very full parking lot so someone suggested we go to Tractor Supply who had a few left. By this time many selections were sold out so I was happy to find any even if some of the boxes were broken. The broken boxes showed shoots on the bulbs – always a good sign they might bloom during the holidays.

Meanwhile, what had originally been a slip from Grandma’s Christmas Cactus had gone to another friend who had it year after year, and then as her health failed the plant had broken and ended up with her granddaughter. That plant is doing so well. I am told it is loaded with blooms this year. So is the one at the post office. There may also be one at your house, and most who grow them are generous with a slip that will give you a start. They are a lovely tradition that blooms year after year.

Merry Christmas to you all!