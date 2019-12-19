Make plans to ski or snowboard at Frost Fire this winter

Going home and plowing through a fresh bed of powder over the Christmas break at Frost Fire Park has been a staple activity for local area residents since 1976. Located in eastern Cavalier County on 11950 County Road 55, Frost Fire Park sits seven miles west of Walhalla and six miles south of the Canadian border shared with Manitoba. Not only a local attraction, Frost Fire brings in skiers and tourists from all over the U.S. and Canada.

Posted 12/19/19

By Lisa Nowatzki

The park has some impressive statistics for the area. The resort has a 330 ft. vertical with a top elevation of 1,400 ft. and a base elevation of 1,070 ft. It has 10 runs including four easy, three moderate, and three advanced with the longest run stretching a little over half-a-mile. The runs are serviced by the new lift, a 57-chair, quad seat, Fix Grip lift that carries more people to the top than the old lift that was replaced in 2018. The resort is now up and going and has five runs open including Appleton Meadow, Chicory, Prairie Smoke, Lion’s Tooth, and Yarrow.

For the experienced snowboarder, the Lion’s Tooth Terrain park has some new jumps and two new rail features. For the novice snowboarder, terrain parks are areas that contain terrain that allow snowboarders to perform tricks. The rail features are long flat boxes and/or tubing that allow boarders to “grind” on or slide across.

Natalie Gebur is the new Frost Fire Park general manager. When asked about how business has been this year, she replied, “Business is slowly picking up weekend to weekend. We had a really nice slow starting weekend December 6,7, and 8. It was about the perfect amount of people for us to have a first trial run. Next weekend the temperatures look beautiful to get outside, highs in the 30s, so I expect us to be quite busy. We have been getting tons of great feedback from our customers.”

Gebur also addressed tourism when asked about Canadian skiers, “We are starting to get more and more Canadians to come down. Listening to them, I’m getting a good feel that there is a big buzz about us starting up in Canada, and there is a large group of people excited about us.”

For patrons who work up an appetite and thirst, the Howatt Hanger Grill and Lounge has just what they need. The grill has a fully stocked bar and a variety of eats to choose from. The restaurant prepares dishes from appetizers, like cheese curds and fried pickles, to main dishes, like steaks and chicken strips. The restaurant opens Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 3:00 p.m., and the kitchen stays open until 9:00 p.m.

Gebur said the park hired a new hospitality manager from Walhalla, Steven Ouellette, who has been doing a great job putting new things on the menu and organizing some fun events. The menu has a little bit for everyone: great steaks from the Hickory Hut in Langdon, burgers, salad, chicken strips, and fries – really just something for everyone.

For anyone looking for a special holiday event, the park will host a Winter Solstice celebration on Saturday, December 21 featuring an ugly sweater themed party and music by the Sardine Brothers. The party starts at 6:00 p.m. and ends at 10:00 p.m.

Normal operating hours are Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., however, the Park has set special holiday operating times for the Christmas season. The resort will open Friday, December 20 to Sunday, December 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Monday, December 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. On Christmas Day, the Park will be closed. From Wednesday, December 26 to Sunday, January 5 the Park will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Frost Fire has a variety of prices available on lift tickets and rentals. Single lift tickets for ages 18 plus are $42. Single lift tickets for ages 18 plus after 1:00 p.m. are $27. Junior single lift tickets for ages 6 to 17 are $33, and junior single lift tickets for ages 6-17 after 1:00 p.m. are $18. Lift tickets for ages 5 and under are $5, while Senior single lift ticket for ages 60 plus are $33. Senior single lift tickets for ages 60 plus after 1:00 p.m. are $18. Groups of 10 or more enjoy a 10% discount on their lift tickets.

Rental skis or board packages are $30. Rental skis or board packages after 1:00 p.m. are $20. Rental poles are $10. Anyone looking for a lesson can expect to pay $25 an hour.

Adult season passes for ages 18 plus are $400, and junior season passes for ages 13 to 17 are $300. A child season pass for ages 6 to 12 is $285. Five and under season passes are $25. Seniors and veteran senior passes for ages 60 plus are $300. Family pass for the first person is $400, the second person $290, third person $230, the fourth person $180 with a max family pass of $1100.

For the novice and experienced skier, Frost Fire has something for everyone. Gebur said, “I would like to invite everyone to come up and experience the beauty of the Pembina Gorge, have supper, sit by one of our two fireplaces, and just relax. It’s really a beautiful drive into and out of Walhalla to the hill. So you could take a scenic drive and head into Walhalla to visit some of the local shops and businesses to see what they have to offer.”

Recommendations from Gebur for first time goers includes not being afraid to ask questions. Call first if you’re nervous or have any questions. It is North Dakota so bring many layers of clothes if you plan on skiing or boarding. So far this year face or neck warmers have been the biggest thing people are forgetting.

As for plans for the future, Gebur said she has some ideas and plans for the park. She would like to get some ski clubs or teams to come down and do some discount packages with businesses in Walhalla. She feels her options are endless, and it’s just having the time to come up with it! She knows there are a few ski racing teams around North Dakota and would love to host a race. Another thing she would like to push hard is getting schools to come out and go skiing and snowboarding on Fridays.

Finally, Gebur said, “I think we are a must-see and visit destination. Even if you don’t ski or board, come out and have lunch or supper and just see what we are all about!”

On the Frost Fire Park website, it is worth noting that after 42 years of private ownership, Frost Fire Ski Area was purchased by the Pembina Gorge Foundation. The Foundation is a 501c3 IRS designated nonprofit organization that is governed by a board of directors. There are no shareholders so any profits are vested back into the organization supporting the broader mission. As of November 2019, $4.1 million has been raised from private individuals, businesses, foundations and government entities, which allowed for the purchase of the park, minor facility updates, and new equipment including a quad 57 seat chairlift named “Lyle’s Lift,” as well as a new ski fleet, snow makers, a groomer and a utility vehicle.

If anyone wishes to donate or has questions about dates and times, they can call (701) 549-3600 or visit the website at www.frostfirepark.org. Questions can also be sent via email through the Pembina Gorge Foundation at PGfoundation@frostfirepark.org. The resort also operates a Facebook page under Frost Fire Park Ski Resort.