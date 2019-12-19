Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Langdon for Mary E. Mann, 92, of Langdon, who passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Maple Manor Care Center in Langdon.

Mary Ester Machacek was born August 28, 1927, to Charles and Mary (Berger) Machacek of Dresden. She was one of nine children born to Charles and Mary. She worked at a grocery store and restaurant in Langdon while attending high school. She graduated from St. Alphonsus High School in May of 1945 and then attended summer school at Valley City Teacher’s College. She taught in a country school near Wales for one year then went back to Valley City for summer school to continue her college education. She then taught school in Dresden for two years. On June 15, 1949, she married Tom Mann in the Holy Trinity Church in Dresden and became a farmer’s wife. She decided to quit teaching and raise a family. She became a loving mother to six children – five boys and one girl. She enjoyed music and dancing and went to a lot of musical shows with her husband, Tom. They joined the Border Bells and Beaus Square Dancing Club in 1979. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Altar Society and a charter member of Langdon Eagles Auxiliary Aerie #3454. She liked cooking, baking, working outdoors, and visiting with family and friends. She especially liked Thanksgiving when all of her children and their families would come home.

Mary is survived by her husband, Tom, of Langdon; sons: Duane (Sherry) of East Bay – Devils Lake, James (Brenda) of Williston, Philip (Colleen) of Cicero, Ind., Michael (Terrie) of Thompson; daughter Mary Jane (Dan) Moravec of Wabasha, Minn.; daughter-in-law Monica “DeeDee” Mann of Fargo; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; brother Jim (Marsha) Machacek; sisters-in-law Betsey Machacek and Elaine Machacek along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son Charles; sisters: Lorraine Illerbrunn, Madeline Timian Rohde, Florence Davidson, Lucille Domres, Theresa Jurek; and brothers Donald “Mac” Machacek and Charles “Chuck” Machacek.

The family would like to thank Maple Manor Care Center for taking loving care of Mary.

