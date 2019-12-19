Melissa’s Musings

Santa’s Reindeer and Elves

Posted 12/19/19

By Melissa Anderson

I despise shopping in stores. I don’t like it – not one little bit. I don’t want to wander around aimlessly looking at things I don’t need. I’m a get in, get what I need and go kind of shopper. So….once the shopping local is done and all that’s left is the things I can’t get here, online shopping is the only option.

Don’t get me wrong- I, like many my age, have a love affair with Target and can actually spend hours just wandering its aisles. It’s not that it’s more fun to shop there or that I can find items I can’t get anywhere else. It’s because Target is just cozy to shop in, and they have coffee – unlike another, similar, store.

Back to online shopping. Though this means I can handily whittle down my list of things I need that can’t be found locally, the problem this presents, especially around this time of year, is that just about everyone else has the same bright idea.

The joy of giving is real, and I am reminded that I tend to go overboard with that joy. That joy tends to show itself in brown boxes that I anxiously await the arrival of. Just like many around the nation at this time of year, I like to play Santa. But every Santa needs their reindeer.

The men and women, both regular and seasonal, that drive the big delivery trucks for the big delivery companies – the UPS, the FedEx, the USPS workers – all play a part in making the holidays happen for millions of people. They bring the gifts and deserve a lot of gratitude.

The workers in the shops play Santa’s elves. They may not make the products that are wrapped and bowed, but they make it possible to access and bring them home. They work hard all during the holiday, handling ridiculous hours and frazzled buyers searching for that one item that will be perfect under their tree.

To the elves and the reindeer that assisted my time as Santa this year, thank you. I appreciate the assistance in bringing happiness to those I gifted and giving me the easiest route to the joy of giving. Now, if only I would be more on the ball to have someone else wrap the presents for me next time. Paper cuts are painful.

Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and all those seasonal sayings.