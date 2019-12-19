Public Health welcomes new nurse

The Cavalier County Health District has welcomed a new nurse to their staff. Courtney Howatt has been assisting in the office since November. Howatt received her nursing degree from South Dakota State University in 2014. Her desire to become a nurse began when she was 14 years old and working as a housekeeper at a nursing home.

Posted 12/19/19

by Melissa Anderson

“I fell in love with the residents that resided there. This brought out my love and caring attitude that I have for the elderly and people in general,” Howatt explained. “I have always worked in the healthcare field, so it wasn’t a hard decision for me to choose nursing as a life-long career.”

Howatt enjoys taking care of people who aren’t able to fully take care of themselves or those who need just an extra hand. It brings her great joy knowing that she is able to help people.

Howatt made the move from the big city life she had in Sioux Falls, S. D. to the highly rural Langdon area. The change in setting also brought a change in thinking.

“It was brought to my attention how important rural nursing is and how much need there is for good nursing care in our small community,” Howatt shared. She knew that turning her career path to be more focused towards rural nursing and safety was the direction she wanted to take. Howatt made it her goal to be a nurse in the community.

“With being in my new role as your new county health nurse, I look forward to meeting more of our public and building the trust of my community as I learn to serve all of your needs,” Howatt said. “It’s a learning path that I look forward to and accept with an open mind. I am also very thankful to be part of the great team that we have here at Cavalier County Health District.”

As county health nurse, her position differs from that of the hospital/clinic nursing position that she was used to. The biggest change will be that everything changes from day to day of what the clients in the public need and want. Examples would be flu season when flu vaccinations are in high demand or in the late summer when back to school immunizations are needed.

“Hospitals and clinics tend to be more client-based; in the role of a public health nurse, we are more population-based looking at meeting the needs of the public the best we can,” Howatt said.

With a few weeks already in the books, the position has not disappointed Howatt. She, along with husband Alex and their two little girls, is excited for her new career.

“This position has been keeping me on my toes with learning new things. I couldn’t be happier with my new career as your county health nurse!”