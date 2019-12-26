Alan James Herrud

Alan Herrud peacefully passed away in his sleep December 18, 2019, due to health issues. He was born to Roy and Lyla (Olson) on November 19, 1950, in Langdon at Cavalier County Memorial Hospital. He attended school in Langdon from Kindergarten till graduation in 1968. After high school he attended two years of college at NDSU for business administration; after getting an associates degree he went to Quincy, Illinois, to watchmaking school where he graduated with a degree in watch repair/watchmaking in 1972. He moved back to Langdon after college and started working at the family jewelry store owned by his father, Roy. He then purchased the business from his father in 1984. He loved Langdon. He was involved with the Masonic Lodge, Shriner’s, Jaycees, in which he won many awards, as well as the Langdon Country Club. You could often find him golfing, no matter what the weather – he loved golfing. He helped out with the town’s music fest, which he loved. He was involved in his church where he was a church elder and helped out with church functions. He had many grandchildren that he was proud of and loved very much.

Posted 12/26/19

He is survived by his loving wife, Connie (Thoren) of Mandan; eldest son Matthew (Amanda) Herrud of Fargo and their two children, Reese (12) and Cali (10); younger son Andrew (Jennifer) Herrud of Bismarck and their three children: Parker (10), Lyla (8), and Keira (4); sister Nancy (Steve) Staloch of Bloomington, Minn. and their two children, Mallory and Kari; sister-in-law Sue (Mick) Danish of Vancouver, Wash.; brothers-in-law Larry Thoren of British Columbia and Jerry Thoren of Ely, Minn.

He was proceeded in death by his daughter, Kathrine; his parents, Roy and Lyla; both maternal and paternal grandparents; and his father-in-law, Milton Thoren.

There was a small memorial service for Alan at Miller Pointe Rehabilation Center on December 27, 2019. There may be a memorial service in Langdon in the summer if the family decides to do so. Cards and condolences can be sent to: Andrew Herrud, 1009 Lake Ave., Bismarck, ND 58504. Any donations can also be sent to the address above and made out to Andrew.