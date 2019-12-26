Jake’s Take on Sports

Getting ready for the New Year

Posted 12/26/19

By Jake Kulland

We come to you this week from Williston, and like we said last week I will be out here until after the new year. It’s busy out here yet as traffic was murder coming into town, but it’s not nearly like it was 10 years ago. We are covering a bunch of games at Class B shootouts in Minot from Dec. 27-30, with the last date being the Miss Hoopster Classic with second-ranked Langdon-Edmore-Munich taking on fourth-ranked Kidder County at the Minot Auditorium. There are also a flurry of home games in the new year with the girls hosting Cavalier on Jan. 2 and Carrington on Jan. 4, and the boys entertaining Park River-Fordville-Lankin Jan. 3. What a year it has been for local sports with state championships in football and volleyball, plus both basketball teams ranked in the top 10 and undefeated to this point. Here’s hoping 2020 sees similar success, but this past year will be very tough to match.

Grade School Basketball Camp to begin January 4

As in the last several years, Langdon Area High School will again host a grade school basketball camp for boys and girls in grades 1-4 beginning Jan. 4 and running Saturday mornings the whole month. This year, the camp is also a fundraiser for the Langdon Area High School Social Science club for a trip they are planning in March. Kids will learn the fundamentals of basketball in a fun atmosphere while also being taught the skills of the game and the sportsmanship of it. Once again this year, all kids in the camp will be able to show off their skills during Cardinals home games throughout the month beginning Jan. 10. The cost is just $30 and will be very beneficial to kids playing in the sport in the years going forward. For more information on signing up your child, please contact Ethen Askvig at Langdon Area High School or just stop by the high school to fill out a form.

Blades hockey teams on the road to being 2020

The new year also will see the Langdon Blades junior gold and girls hockey teams on the road. The girls will be in Bottineau for an invitational tournament, while the boys have games at Fargo and Grand Forks Jan. 3-4. The next home games for both teams will be at Dakota Spirit Arena versus Watford City on Jan. 24. The girls and boys Blades teams are playing a number of double headers this year, which means they will play back to back and is a very nice addition to their schedules, as fans can see both squads play on the same night.

Vikings back in the playoffs

We leave you this week with good and bad news about our Minnesota Vikings. The good is our Vikes are back in the playoffs after missing out last season, and they will play a wild card game the first weekend in January with the time and opponent to be determined. The bad is the Vikings offense looked horrendous, to say the least, against Green Bay on Dec. 23, in a home game that could have helped get a higher seed in the postseason. Now they are stuck with the sixth and will have to play on the road throughout the playoffs. As a fan you just want to see them get in and see what happens, as it’s not going to be an easy road But, as someone once said, “You never know.”

Happy New Year!, and “See ya!” next week!