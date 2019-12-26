Melissa’s Musings

Positive Vibes for the new year

Posted 12/26/19

By Melissa Anderson

The new year means a new chance, new goals, new everything, really, if you put your mind to it. I know that for some, New Year’s is a big deal and is celebrated. Good for you. I applaud your dedication to wringing every holiday joy you can during the bitter winters.

I do not celebrate the new year and, honestly, cannot remember the last time I stayed up till midnight to “ring it in”. I like to sleep. My munchkins are up early. I’m talking like we have a dairy farm they get up so early, which is one of the reasons coffee is no longer recreational but medicinal at my house. Shout out to Karla Rademacher’s roasted coffee beans for keeping me going this holiday season! Seriously, that stuff is like human jet fuel. Dibs on her next batch.

So going into the new year for me does not mean making any meaningful or long lasting changes. I don’t have the energy, the attention span, or the inclination. I do, however, want to go into the new year with positive vibes. Make sure the old karma bus is not going to run me over next year. Pretty sure the karma bus is going to be busy next year as it is an election year, and man, was this year wild for American politics.

Anyways.

I’m trying to do what I can now in preparation for the new year and all the fresh….events… it will bring. Will there be tears? Of course. That’s a given. Mental health is important, and crying is a stress reliever.

Will there be happiness? Of course. I have little kids running around that are pretty easy to please, thank goodness. Will there be adventure? I hope so – a good adventure where memories are made that last forever and will be talked about when my children are grown.

There are a lot of things that I hope to occur in 2020. I want all of them to be positives. Negatives will not be tolerated. Silver linings will be found no matter what. Most of all, I hope that 2020 is a positive year for anyone that really needs a year to just work out for them.

I hope that 2020 is a year that sees anger, hatred, and all those “bad things” finally get resolved. Really, what America needs is a counselor. Like many instances of American exceptionalism, we are exceptional in keeping many other nations at arms length.

So, may positive vibes visit those who need them. I raise my cup of tea and toast the new year. I’ll be happily asleep, which to me, is a positive way to start the next decade.