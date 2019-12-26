Myriam Pauline Williams Ingulsrud

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City, SD for Myriam Pauline Williams lngulsrud, who passed away Thursday evening, December 19, 2019 at the age of 89 years at an Assisted Living facility in Mesa, Ariz.

Inurnment of her ashes will be at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.

Myriam was born In Okobojo, SD, on February 13, 1930, to Emil and Olive (Beckner) Ziesman, the second of three daughters. They lived on a farm near the small town of Okobojo where she attended school. In June of 1947 she married Theodore Basil Williams. To this union three children were born-Sandra Kay McCallum, Curtis Basil Williams, and Calvin Scott Williams. Ted and her made their first home near Cresbard, SD; lived In Spokane, Wash. while Ted was in the military; then in Brookings, SD while Ted attended college. Eventually, they settled in Sturgis, SD where they raised their family. She worked for many years as Dr. Bill Jones’ medical assistant In the Sturgis medical clinic, and later in retail when they purchased properties and moved to Deadwood, SD Always a very hard worker, she continued to own and manage their businesses following Ted’s death In December of 1988. She eventually retired and moved from Sturgis to Rapid City. In June of 1995 she married Arnold lngulsrud. Arnold and Myriam enjoyed spending winters in sunny Mesa, Arizona, and would return to Edmore during the summers. After Arnold passed away, she remained in Mesa year-round. She was active in various organizations in both South Dakota and Mesa, and at the time of her death, was a faithful member of Hosannah Lutheran Church In Mesa. She enjoyed travelling, playing cards with friends, and spending time with family.

Myriam was preceded in death by husbands Ted Williams and Arnold lngulsrud, parents Emil and Olive Ziesman, step-father Jeff Clouse, and two sisters and their husbands Virginia (Maynard) Green and Joanne (Tom) Perino.

She Is survived by her three children Sandra, Curtis, and Calvin (Diane); six grandchildren Brad (Trang) Hale, Cory Hale, Scott (Amy) Williams; Eric Williams, Brandon (Kristi) Williams, Nicole (Dustin) Creech; 11 great-grandchildren; seven nieces and nephews.

