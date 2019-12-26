Regner attends National 4-H Congress in Atlanta

While American’s celebrated Thanksgiving, Tucker Regner of the Langdon Prairie Rose 4-H Club and two other 4-H members from the state journeyed to Atlanta, Georgia, to participate in the National 4-H Congress. Delegates to National 4-H Congress are selected through their National 4-H Congress respective state 4-H programs.

Posted 12/26/19

By Melissa Anderson

“4-H Congress is a select group of young people. Our delegation of students was four, but only three were able to go because one was sick. The application process varies by state. For me, it was a thorough application,” Regner explained.

For Regner, the process to be selected began with asking for letters of recommendation. Two of his letters came from Cavalier County extension agent Anitha Chirumamilla and the former extension agent, Macine Lukach. The letters and application had to highlight Regner’s leadership abilities throughout his 4-H career and in school. The application also asked Regner what he could bring to the Congress and what made him different.

“I said that I’m very easy to talk to. You have to be able to talk to someone. You have to go up and say hi; you can’t hesitate, and that’s no problem for me because you have to say “hi” in the first place in order to talk to them,” Regner said.

Regner shared that when the North Dakota delegation arrived, 50 pins with the each state’s outline were given to the participants to encourage interaction amongst all attendees. The goal of the pins was to exchange every pin for one of the other attendee states. This was actually one of Regner’s favorite parts of the trip.

“You got to talk to people that you correspond with more than others. I got along with everyone, and I enjoyed being around people from the Midwestern area because they kind of understood what was going on in our area,” Regner said. “But then you also realize that some of the same stuff that’s going on here is also maybe going in New Jersey and maybe in California or Oregon. Same stuff – just in a different area of the world.”

The National 4-H Congress was held from Friday, November 29 to Tuesday, December 3. Over the five day event attendees engaged in leadership, citizenship, global awareness, and inclusion activities. Participants not only have the opportunity to participate in state-of-the-art educational workshops and hear from world-renowned speakers, they also have the opportunity to network with other 4-H members from across the United States.

“You go there, and you get to do a service project, a very large service project. You get one tourist attraction to go to. I chose the Coca-Cola factory- The World of Coke, but then you also listen to five motivational speakers,” Regner explained.

The 2019 4-H Congress speakers included United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, Mason McClintock, Kelly Loeffler, Brenda Reid, Emmanuel “Manny” Ohonme, Dan Clark, and John Beede. It was Beed’es time on stage that resonated the most with Regner. Beede achieved his life-long dream of climbing the tallest mountain on every continent. He considers himself to be a global adventurer, entrepreneur, author, humanitarian, and keynote speaker.

“They were all very high class speakers,” Regner commented. “My favorite speaker was John Beede. He has climbed all seven peaks of the world and survived being attacked by a giant lizard and almost froze to death, almost died on top of Mount Everest.”

Beede’s message was a motivational one centering on setting goals and sticking to them in order to achieve them. Part of that message was also how to make a good first impression with others in a very upbeat and charismatic way.

“It was a really good experience for me,” Regner said.

Regner’s desire to go to the Congress stemmed from his wanting to experience a different culture and climate. Traveling east of the Mississippi River was a great way to achieve that.

“A very large part of 4-H, since I’ve been mostly only statewide, is I wanted to take it another step further and go national to get to the next step in my 4-H career,” Regner shared.

The learning experience that Regner gained will be helpful to his future. He noted that he was able to increase his people skills from understanding others with different American accents, listening to others’ views, and focusing on the conversation and what is being said to you making it a good, thorough conversation.

“I also learned how the things you do now can greatly impact your future, but you can also turn what you do as a kid you around to something else in the future,” Regner said.

Regner believes that by attending the 4-H National Congress he has gained useful real-world experience and will help him when he goes to find employment or enroll in college. Regner shared that going to a national conference is a high honor, and the things that can be learned there are not like any conference that he could otherwise attend.

“It’s something you take away from for the rest of your life. I feel like I can use this in any sort of way in my life now,” Regner stated.

This invaluable experience is one that Regner believes not many apply for because they think it’s to much work. Other than the application process, Regner shared that the process of attending was not that hard. The trip itself was not as expensive to the attendee as one would think. Regner shared that the only expenses he had to cover were meals and luggage. Travel and accommodations were covered. When he was notified that he had been selected it was “the best feeling in the word”.

Regner would like to thank the writers of his letters of recommendation. He also encourages other 4-H members to consider applying for the conference in the future.