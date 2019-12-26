A Mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St. James Basilica, Jamestown for Sonia Heinle, 63, of rural Buchanan, who passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 near her home.

Spring Interment will be at St. Pauline’s Cemetery, Windsor, ND.

Sonia was born on April 23, 1956 to Sylveo “Sid” and Charlotte (Beauchamp) Chaput in Langdon. She was the second oldest of five girls. She attended a one-room country school through second grade before moving onto St. Alphonsus Catholic Grade School and Langdon High School, graduating in 1974. She received a Bachelor’s degree in K-12 Special Education; spending time at both the University of Mary and Minot State College. She spent a total of four years teaching Special Education in both Medina and Rugby. She married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Heinle on September 5, 1981 at St. Mathias Catholic Church in Windsor. They were blessed with three children: Raquel, Nichole, and Luke. She was a homemaker for many years, raising children and helping Bob with the cattle. She went back to teaching in 1995 at the North Dakota State Hospital in the Adult Education Department. In 2010, she obtained her Master’s Degree in Counseling Education from Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D. Later she became a licensed professional clinical counselor. In 2015, she started working within the Behavioral Health Department at the James River Correctional Center. She had a deep faith and love for her family, friends, and counseling career. She loved a good visit, playing cards, knitting, sewing, and spending time with her grandkids. She had a contagious laugh that radiated joy. She was a member of St. Mathias Catholic Church in Windsor and loved participating in the Cursillo Catholic retreat and prayer group. She looked forward to the yearly Beautiful Beauchamp Babes (cousins) reunion, Chaput reunions, and kept in touch with family and friends by writing cards and letters. Many looked forward to her delicious doughnuts and canned goods, especially her pickles. She enjoyed making homemade playdough and bedtime milkshakes for her grandkids. Her devout faith carried her through many difficult times in life, giving her strength to care for her husband through his terminal illness. One of her favorite prayers was “Jesus, I Trust in You.” She loved telling her children to “offer it up,” especially when they complained about the chores she assigned to them.

She is survived by her children: Raquel Heinle, Jamestown; Nichole (Will) Haugen, Valley City; Luke (Sarah) Heinle, Buchanan, and nine grandchildren. Sisters: Sylvia (David) Fetsch, Langdon; Dorothy (Dave) McCullough, Grand Forks; Denise (Steve) Bielejeski, Hampshire, Il.; Carla (Bob) Crockett, Minot. Sisters-in-law: Delores Reed, Richvale, Calif.; Florence Weber, Detroit Lakes, Minn.; Brother-in-law: Vernon (Kay) Heinle, Medina, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Bob, parents, father and mother-in-law: Henry and Otilda Heinle, three brothers-in-law, and nephew: Andrew Crockett.

In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Catholic Charities North Dakota.

