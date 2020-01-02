2019 Year in Review: January through March

Looking back over the year is a common occurrence this time of year as everyone recounts events. The month of January 2019 saw a lot of new faces and change in the Cavalier County Republican.

Posted 1/2/2020

By Melissa Anderson

The 66th Legislative Session kicked off their whirlwind of lawmaking; one topic hit the front page immediately in the new year and that was raising the tobacco tax. Many health organizations in the state, including Cavalier County Public Health District, voiced support for an increase which had not occurred in 25 years. Another lobbied-for-change was to categorize vaping products as tobacco products under state law. This would make all vaping products taxable and also harder for youth to get ahold of.

The Langdon Ambulance Service celebrated their new ride that had been in service to the community since November of 2018. The Langdon Area School District Teacher of the Year was elementary teacher Andrea Lorenz.

Drones or UAV (unmanned aerial vehicles) have been making their way into everyday life for years now. No longer just toys, the capabilities to carry heavy payloads as well as video equipment have made the technology an invaluable asset in many industries. Precision Agriculture quickly identified the usefulness that drones could have not only to livestock producers but to crop producers and various associated ag industries. John Nowatzki, an agricultural machine specialist with North Dakota State University, explained a variety of uses for the tech in ag.

The Cavalier County Courthouse welcomed new HR officer Crystal Beggs to their staff. Beggs services were contracted on a part-time basis through Ramsey County. Cavalier County Memorial Hospital welcomed back Langdon native Courtney Short as a licensed Family Nurse Practitioner.

An expanding business in Walhalla, Sweet Pro Feeds, launched a sister company with a market changing product, Microbiome Bars. Food First, also based in Walhalla, put out the product based on probiotein that work to improve gut health and the microbiome.

Xavier Breddin shared his incredible trip to Europe that he won simply by reading his local paper, the Cavalier County Republican.

January might be bit early to some to start looking at spring planting but not when there is a catastrophic pathogen waiting in the soil. Clubroot has found its way into Cavalier County, and in the last issue of January, the warning of what might be in a producer’s soil was reiterated.

Elli and Gabi Eisenzimmer shared their story of how they came to not only have horses but show them. The two are award winning horsewomen in the American Quarter Horse Association circuit.

The first issue in February celebrated what Cavalier County had to offer. From the NDSU Extension Office to CHS, Inc. announcing the construction of their 24,000 ton fertilizer hub to Carissa Iverson’s Howls Pet Boutique, the front page had a lot to offer.

Edmore got their share of coverage in March as well. Ethan Sampson debuted onto the national curling arena at the 2019 USA Curling Men’s National Championship. Just prior to this, Sampson had been awarded the Garland Legacie Spirit of Curling Award.

Tucker Regner and Raquel Bata were named to the North Dakota 4-H Ambassador team for 2018-2019. Walhalla welcomed new owners, Lance and Melissa Waters, as they opened Waters Family Restaurant and Bakery.

Investing in the community you live in was a focus for the latter part of March. From the impact that shopping local has and supporting local businesses, the Republican highlighted how having a thriving business sector in a small town is the heartbeat of communities.

The Northern Lights Art Council announced Nunsense as that year’s spring theatre production, inviting everyone to witness Nunsense of a musical kind. Thrivent Financial announced the opening of a office in Cavalier to better serve customers. The Langdon Area Elementary School featured their new sensory room to the community. The room was sponsored by area businesses like Christie Motors, Farmers and Merchants State Bank and Schroeder Furniture to help special need kids get the sensory break they need during school days.

The Munich Ambulance Service, like many rural ambulance services, was in desperate need of volunteers. Bill Socwell of Munich voiced the concern and explained the need that the service hihad for individuals to come forward and serve their community in this capacity.

Online safety hit the headlines during the middle of March with a focus on both protecting younger children and how to advise older children when using the resource.

The Osnabrock Community Living Center announced they had become an outreach location for Altru. The facility would be a location for Altru to offer therapy services to the area. Cavalier County Memorial Hospital Foundation announced the new director, McKinzie Sivertson. Sivertson is a Langdon native that found her way back to the area after gaining experience in the medical administration field in Fargo.

Langdon joined the growing ranks of schools encouraging outdoor sportsmanship with the creation of a trap shoot league. The league is coached by licensed hunter education instructors who want to show that shooting sport is more than just hunting.

Mallory Smith, a former Langdon resident, shared her story of how she broke not only a weight lifting record but the stereotypes. The athlete lifted nearly three times her body weight, breaking a competition record, to win in her category of the Arnold Classic at the Xtreme Powerlifting Coalition World Championship in March of 2019.