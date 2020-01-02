Frost Fire welcomes new general manager

Visitors to Frost Fire Park and Ski Resort may have noticed some new faces. Natalie Gebur is the general manager of the resort and started working about nine months ago in March 2019.

By Lisa Nowatzki

Gebur grew up in Grafton with her parents, Hancel and Evonne Altendorf, who still live there. Her one brother, Nate Altendorf, lives in East Grand Forks.

Currently, Gebur lives just outside of Wales. She is married to Tyler Gebur, who works for Langdon’s Custom Grain and Seed.

The couple has two kids: three-year-old Huxley and two-year-old Tilly, and two furry family members: Max, a Border Collie and an Aussie named Abby.

Gebur comes to the park with an impressive resume. After high school, she went to NDSU and graduated with a degree in Parks and Recreation Management and a minor in Equine Science.

After college, Gebur moved to North Carolina to work at a ski resort. Gebur said she worked in North Carolina for five years, where she was the assistant ski school director and assistant group sales director. She also ran a horse stable for a private mountain community while living there.

“I’ve been skiing since kindergarten. I went through high school as a figure skater and learned how to ski at the same time back in 1989. I’ve been working in recreation pretty much all my life and just love it.”

Gebur said that one of the best parts of her job is where she works.

“I really love the Pembina Gorge, and I think it is an absolutely beautiful place that everyone needs to see. There really isn’t anything I can think of that I dislike – maybe when the temperature gets to minus 40.”

Regarding future plans, Gebur said, “I would really like to get some ski clubs or teams to come down. Also, do some discount packages with businesses in Walhalla – really my options are endless. It’s just having the time to come up with it! I know there are a few ski racing teams around North Dakota, and I would love to host a race. Another thing I would like to push hard for is getting schools to come out and go skiing and snowboarding on Fridays.”

One thing Gebur said that might make some people envious, “I love my job. I would have never dreamed I would be so lucky to get this opportunity. I really have found a job that I am passionate about, and I hope I can share my passion with others.”