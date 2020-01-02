Jake’s Take on Sports

Ringing in the New Year with some always interesting times in Williston and Minot

Posted 1/2/2020

By Jake Kulland

Happy New Year to everybody, and welcome to a new decade from everyone here at the Republican. As I tell everybody, I can’t believe I’ve lived this long, but the new year, and especially the new decade, always bring a lot of excitement to see what the next 10 years will bring. I was out west semi working and semi relaxing in Williston and Minot over the holidays and sat in with a band for New Year’s Eve. A couple of highlights – Williston has always had the bitter irony of having the highest gas prices in the state which has always been hard to figure out being they are in the heart of the Bakken oil region. Well, a big regional grocery chain recently decided to put in their own gas pumps (apparently they have done this in Bismarck, too) and promptly dropped the price 15 cents lower than anywhere else in town. That forced all the other stations to drop their price as well which has made for some very happy people here in God’s Country. The other interesting thing that happened is my truck got hit – not once but twice – in the parking lot at the MSU Dome in Minot during a couple of Class B days within an hour of each other. The truck just seems to be a magnet for oncoming vehicles these days, but thankfully in both instances the people involved hung around and admitted what they had done (one of them actually happened when I was sitting in the rig which was quite the eye opener), so I guess it could be worse. As for my dad, he is doing as best as can be expected for an 81-year-old, and he told me to wish everyone out there a great 2020.

Cardinals basketball teams both start the New Year ranked in the top 10

It will be a tough task for Langdon-Edmore-Munich teams to top all of the success that came in 2019, but a good start is that both Cardinals boys and girls basketball teams are in the top 10 in the latest media polls. The Lady Cards are ranked second and are coming off a very impressive win over third-ranked Kidder County in Minot on December 30, and while the boys lost a heartbreaker at the buzzer to Shiloh Christian also in Minot on Decemebr 27, they impressed enough to actually move up in the poll from nine to six. The Cards teams both have a number of home games in Langdon, Edmore and Munich during the month of January, and almost all of them will feature some younger Cardinals showing off their basketball skills at halftime, so hopefully you can get out and watch these teams display their talents in person sometime soon. And while both teams have several hurdles to get through to reach some lofty goals, neither team can complain about the starts they are having. Kind of crazy, but for a majority of the boys involved with the Cardinals program, the loss to Shiloh was their first loss in any sport since the American Legion baseball season last July. How wild is that??

Langdon has two boys wrestling with Pembina County North

We talked earlier how we are now in a new decade, and for the first time in more than 10 years, Langdon has two wrestlers in the Pembina County North Grizzlies co-op. Folks may not remember but Langdon has been in a wrestling co-op agreement with North Border and Cavalier for a long time starting with the Eagles, but no one from Langdon has grappled there since what we believe was Andy Melhoff and Chase Slama (From Milton) in 2003-2005 (!) when it was just North Border. But this year two Langdon students are giving wrestling a try – junior Drew Simpson and seventh grader Brock Freer. It’s great to see the participation, as wrestling is a great sport and the most exhausting of them all. The passion people have for the program is nearly unmatched, and if you don’t believe me go to a state wrestling tournament some time. It’s also great to see Langdon get involved in the sport after they had such a storied program that folded in the late 1990’s. We wish all of the Grizzlies wrestlers the best of luck, as they have already had a great start to their season and are looking forward to one of their best seasons in years as both a team and individually. Shawn Horgan is once again head coach of the program, assisted by Louie Calvillo, Brett Schurman and Mitch Greenwood. The Region 2 Tournaments are a little more than a month away, with the team dual tourney February 8 at Carrington and the individual tournament at Central Cass February 15. The State B Tournament will be held at the Fargodome on February 20-22.

Once again, Happy New Year! And “See ya!” next week!