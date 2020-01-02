Melissa’s Musings

Buckle Up, it’s going to be wild

Posted 1/2/2020

By Melissa Anderson

The new year is now upon us. With that is also a leap year (Yay, one more day!) and a presidential election year ( I can already hear the groaning).

I used to find politics fascinating. Now, it’s mostly tedious. Same story, different day. Same faces, different outrage. Same platforms, different decade. Nothing. Ever. Changes.

Which is weird because that is what everyone always says is constant in life, change. Miniscule change perhaps is a constant. Massive change is far more inconsistent, and thus, when it does happen, shocking. Take the 2008 presidential election year. A first-timer ran for President against seasoned politicians looking for that final pay day. First-timer won. Wasn’t just America that changed, the world was totally changed as well.

Flash forward to 2016 presidential election – a seasoned professional politician. Ironically, the same one that was beat out by a first-timer in 2008, goes up against what is truly a first-timer. Loses the important vote, that of the electoral college. This time, America didn’t change, but the world once again was thrown into a huge change.

So, now as the winter has a death grip on us all, the political circuit will be heating up exponentially. The Democratic Primary is not for a few months giving the seasoned political candidates, of which there are three front runners, the chance to beat up on the relative newcomer from Indiana.

Who knows what the Republicans will do other than what they have been doing. I’m not even going to attempt that headspace.

What I do know is that this election year will have a whole lot of mudslinging. More so than what we have come to know. The question is how much of that mud slinging will stick. Hope everyone is prepared for a dirty election, that’s for sure.