The Cavalier County Commission met on September 7 at 1:00 p.m. Terry Johnston briefed the Commission on current road projects. Terry Johnston was appointed road supervisor, as motioned by Nick Moser, followed by a roll call vote. All commissioners with the exception of David Zeis, voted yes. The appointment will come with a 6-month trial period where the original $4,000 pay increase will be reanalyzed and responsibilities revisited.
For department updates, the clinic will now be moving back to static covid testing. Tests will be offered Monday through Wednesday, from 1-2 p.m. Third doses or boosters are now being offered for those with compromised immune systems.
The conditional burn ban was again reviewed; commissioners agreed the conditional burn ban is no longer necessary and will not be reviewed further unless weather conditions change drastically.
On September 21, commissioners met for their bi-monthly meeting. Terry Johnston, road supervisor, met with the commissioners to brief them of current and future bids, acquisition of a plow for a new truck, and operators for snowplows. The County Road 13 project had a pay estimate processed again with the actual amount being $1,107,000, roughly $33,000 under the bid amount. A motion was made by Moser to approve the purchase of a snow plow, totaling $17,050. Motion was seconded by Zeis; motion passed.
Lesley Lubenow, NDSU Extension District director, met with the comissioners to discuss a mill levy vote in hopes to gain financial support for the program in the region. Cavalier County would cover 50% of the salary of the employee(s) if the proposed mill levy vote passes. Nick Moser motioned to approve the hiring of a new Extension agent, Greg Goodman seconded, and motion was carried.
Policy Manual updates were up for approval. Nick Moser motioned to approve changes to the policies, Dave Zeis seconded, and motion was carried.
