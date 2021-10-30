The Cavalier County Commissioners met Tuesday morning, October 19, 2021, for their regular meeting. During open discussion Commissioner Stanley Dick read a petition that has already been filed with US Fish and Wildlife to place the American bumblebee on the endangered species list. North Dakota was among 8 states to report near zero American bumblebees according to the petition. It goes on to cite pesticides, loss of habitat, climate change and non-native honeybees as major threats to the bumblebee. If successful, Dick believes it would affect farmers’ ability to use nicatoids and the non-native honeybees would need to be removed. Both of these actions would target canola growers. Violators would face steep fines.
The commissioners discussed forming a committee to help determine projects for the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act of 2021) funds. There are very strict regulations through the US Treasury that the projects have to fit into. The committee will have responsibility for setting up the categories for the projects, reviewing proposed projects, and making recommendations to the commissioners. Dick made a motion to have two county commissioners, Emergency Coordinator Karen Kempert, JDA Director Shannon Duerr, one representative from the Langdon City Commission and one from the Munich City Commission make up the committee. This motion was seconded by Commissioner Dave Zeis, and motion carried.
In her department update, Kempert reported that unused money from grants that have been returned to the state have been allocated to fire departments for mobile radios. Langdon Ambulance was able to go through a nonprofit grant to get funding for mobile radios.
Sheriff Greg Fetsch reported that they are bringing prisoners back that they had bonded out because of COVID. They have had 37 prisoners for a total of 235 days. Jail inspection was last spring, and things went well. He noted a few repairs that would be needed in the near future. Fetsch said Pembina County has expressed a desire for one or two Cavalier County commissioners to attend a meeting to discuss a tri-county jail. He noted that if they keep the county jail, he would need more employees to staff it, and Zeis agreed. Some counties bring their prisoners to other jails. The commissioners discussed the benefits and costs of having their own jail vs. being part of a tri-county jail and agreed that two commissioners should attend the meeting to find out more details. Zeis and Commissioner Nick Moser agreed to go.
Extension Agent Katie Henry provided the NDSU Extension update. Cavalier County has moved up in the queue for replacing Dr. Chirumamilla. Henry stated that she has found it works best to reach youth in the summer and reach adults in the winter or school year. She anticipates more 4-H members in the coming year. She is developing some fundamental suicide prevention training to teach people how to talk to people who have suicidal thoughts. She is also working with the hospital on pre-diabetes and diabetes prevention because insurance does not cover pre-diabetes.
Kensi Breyer from the Water Board advised the commissioners that there will be a public meeting on November 15 at 10:00 a.m. in Edmore regarding the Edmore Coulee projects. Breyer encouraged all interested parties to attend. There is one new petition filed for a drain in Dresden Township that is being surveyed by Dan Fisher.
State’s Attorney Scott Stewart told the commissioners that the state is encouraging all political subdivisions to register with the state regarding the opioid class action. The deadline is January 22. Dick made a motion that Stewart follow through on the opioid class action and sign Cavalier County up, seconded by Zeis, motion carried. The commissioners wanted Stewart to research if they can borrow money for infrastructure, for how long, when does it have to be paid off, and at what dollar amount does borrowing money need to be brought to a county vote of the citizens. Stewart also pointed out that cities have the right to purchase property that is going back to the county with delinquent specials for the amount the commissioners appraised it at prior to the sale. The cities have 30 days to do so. Langdon is the only city that has special assessments and so the only city eligible to purchase before the sale. This will be included in the delinquent tax sale notice.
After Road Supervisor Terry Johnston updated the commissioners on the status of Highway 55. Dick made a motion for the engineers at KLJ to proceed with applying for SRS funds for the Mount Carmel Dam road. This was seconded by Moser, motion carried. Johnston inspected a culvert on the county line going east, a 48 inch by 60 foot culvert that is separating in the middle and rusting out. He contacted Jeff Close to replace it.
The commissioners decided to have a special meeting at 1:30 p.m. on November 16 with contractors about gravel bids and then to meet with the road men immediately afterwards. A notice will be sent inviting all contractors to discuss bid books, future bidding projects, and quality and quantity documentation. Commissioners will be looking for bids on specific PI quality. Johnston and Gellner will put together a draft bid sheet for contractors before the next meeting.
Goodman suggested doing an east county tour and a west county tour inspecting shops, bridges, and roads. They decided to start with east county on November 28, meeting at the courthouse at 8:30 a.m.
Other Business: Moser made a motion to hire Josh Plummer for the full-time courthouse maintenance position to start January 1, seconded by Dick, motion carried. There was discussion whether Plummer could continue to work at human services within his 40-hour week since the hours are very flexible.
The next meeting will be November 2 at 8:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.