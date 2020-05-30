On Friday, May 23, Mrs. Vicki Kubat was announced as the EMT of the year for Langdon Ambulance. This award is given in coordination with National EMS Week. Kubat was presented the award by Christopher South, ambulance director.
The following was said at the ceremony performed at the hospital, “On behalf of Cavalier County Memorial Hospital and Langdon Ambulance, we are pleased to announce Mrs. Vicki Kubat as the EMT of the Year for 2020. Mrs. Kubat goes above and beyond service to her community by excelling in areas of Emergency Medical Care. Mrs. Kubat puts in numerous hours of selfless service to her community.
She is always one of the first to help with a project or to lend a hand. She has a heart for serving others and embodies the mission of EMS “‘So that others may live’. She constantly puts others above herself, and her commitment to serving this community is extraordinary. It is my honor and privilege to present the 2020 EMT of the Year plaque. I thank you for your continued service, and I am proud to serve next to you.”- Christopher South, ambulance director.
