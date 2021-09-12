Homecoming King & Queen
Langdon Area High School 2021 Homecoming Queen Alexa Schneider and King Tucker Welsh were crowned on Wednesday, Sept. 8. Homecoming events happened all week, including days for the students to dress up, a pep rally, and the Homecoming football game. Photo by Larry Stokke

