The Langdon City Commission met for a regular meeting on Monday, February 24. There were a few items added to the agenda at the opening of the meeting including Andrew Aakre of Moore Engineering.
Aakre revisited the removal of the trees along the park side of the boulevard on 8th street. The subcontractor from the Phase 2 team had expressed interest in the job. As the Commission discussed the possibility of the project to remove the trees on 8th Street, Commissioner Marty Tetrault stated that the removal of trees on Main Street should also be considered. The trees on Main Street have reached their allowable time frame to remain on the sidewalk before the root systems could begin to cause damage to surrounding mason work. The Commission asked that Aakre take their requests to the contractor for potential bidding.
Aakre also shared some other information with the Commission regarding possible funding options for future projects from Operation Prairie Dog to a new grant from the North Dakota Water Commission. Aakre explained the options to the commissioners and will continue to review possible projects the City of Langdon could put forward.
The Cavalier County Job Development Authority(CCJDA) had two requests to put before the Commission for approval. The first was for a training grant requested by the Langdon Activity Center to send some employees to receive training so that more classes could be offered at the Center. There was some discussion amongst the commissioners and Langdon City Attorney Quentin Wenzel on the legality of using the funding for this purpose. Wenzel saw no reason that this should pose a problem. The Commission approved the grant request.
The second request was from the Rendezvous Region Tourism Council(RRTC) for the city and the CCJDA to contribute $10,000 as a membership fee which would be used towards the marketing campaigns. Langdon Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Barb Mehlhoff and the respresentative from the RRTC, Dawn Mandt, presented the reasons and how the money would be used to promote tourism in the area and specifically in the City of Langdon. The commission discussed with Mehlhoff and the representative that only a few meetings prior, the city was forced to raise rates for utilities to cover expenses. Also discussed was the actual impact that the dollars already donated had made. Some stats show that despite accounting for 33 percent of the money raised, only 16 percent of the area saw a return in tourism traffic.
The Commission suggested that they could donate $5,000 instead of the requested $10,000. RRTC stated that they would like to have time to provide additional information. The issue was tabled for further discussion.
In Other Business
• The commissioners approved Adam Lafrenz and Carl Hoffarth to be on the Planning and Zoning Committee.
• Commission Chair Jerry Nowatzki suggested that the City of Langdon add Presidents Day to the list of paid holidays for city employees. Nowatzki reasoned this would put the city more in line with higher branches of government and schools. The commissioners agreed and approved the addition to paid holidays.
