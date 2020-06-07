This has been a week with so many changes from hour to hour that my column needs many corrections, so we begin again.
Graduation:
With daily reminders from KNDK, the governor and other sources we were set to listen to the North Dakota Graduation Special with pictures of all the grads from 181 North Dakota High Schools plus a speech by Carson Wentz. One announcement even mentioned the whole ceremony would be in newspapers coming out that day – famous last words as it happened. The appointed time came, and I tried every station on the radio dial but not having internet or a television missed the special event. With a reduced newspaper schedule, the Grand Forks Herald had switched to mail only copies (no extras for newsstands). When a copy reached me, we learned it had been printed before the graduation story had reached the newspaper copy room desk.
Protests and Riots:
Meanwhile events began in the Minneapolis area resulting in a death and arrests there. In Grand Forks there was another death, and the radio had news flashes from the fallout begun by the first death which ranged from support rallies to looting and burning. Among the many sites destroyed was a museum in Minneapolis with 150 years of memorabilia from original tribes in the area – material available nowhere else in the world.
Canadian stations had reports from situations involving hundreds to thousands of people from New York, Quebec, Indianapolis, Los Angeles and many other centers. It would be Sunday evening before the problems in Fargo reached some of us by phone. When a cousin mentioned the area where much of the damage was located, I could remember walking in that area as a child and then across the bridge to Moorhead where my mother would point out the hospital where I was born. Like many readers, that gets too close to home.
As I write today many of the news stories and interviews are on race relations which have simmered for many years. Older adults may remember Selma, Watts, Detroit, the 1960s March on Washington, Brown vs. the Board of Education (an event that brought North Dakota’s Judge Davies into prominence. Fargo now has a school named for him), the story of Rosa Parks, the killing of Martin Luther King Jr., and by extension the whole story of the KKK going back to Civil War times. Some might have forgotten that a large part of the civil rights era was an effort to gain voting rights for black citizens. I remember college friends going to the south, especially to Mississippi, to help with that effort. The Cavalier County Library has a new book on some of the civil rights workers who tried to help out and were tragically eliminated. If you have not seen some of the movies from that era or the more recent church burnings, this book focuses on the instigators of that form of terrorism who are still active in inciting current troubles.
Working for the Denver Public Schools at the time, I had been assigned to the largest elementary school west of the Mississippi. The principal was a determined lady and chairman of the Equal Opportunity Board charged with integrating the 144 public schools operating in Denver at the time. Since my secretarial work was part-time to allow me to take classes for a Colorado teaching license, I was drafted as secretary for the integration meetings held during the evening hours- no vote or voice, just type and listen in. About 1/4 of the students in Denver at that time were black or mixed race and had previously attended schools with less amenities than were found in the wealthier white neighborhoods. Many also lived in sub-standard housing with parents working in lower paying jobs. By the time I started teaching full-time the students in my classes were all races, and except for a wave of Cuban refugee students, all spoke some English. Inner city schools are a whole different ballgame.
Race riots and problems associated with them are seen more often in hot summers or early falls. This year they are starting earlier.
Pandemic Thoughts:
Readers continue to ask me to write about how local people are adjusting to the pandemic, and to be honest I think most in North Dakota are doing pretty well but tired of the isolation which leads to loneliness and frustration. We wear our masks to protect those we might encounter not for our own safety. We adjust to items hard or impossible to get. You do not know how much people value their barbers until hairstyles get long and shaggy. We really miss the foot care service offered at the senior center. There is a shopping list for when the bus runs to Grand Forks where I know what stores have that is not carried here. I miss going to church and am sorry some want to limit that option only to people “under 60 years of age”. Television, internet or cell phone church from distant sources is not the same as actually being there. Congregational singing is discouraged so my frequent seat at the piano is not considered a priority. In the meantime, Langdon Presbyterian Church on the radio has been a most appreciated community service. I have volunteered not to hug or shake hands with other members, but the jury is still out on whether they will let me in or not.
People in nursing homes or congregate living sites can be frustrated by not being able to eat together or to have their families visit them but do have daily interaction with staff and some activities. Isolation is also hard for people who live alone in a house or apartment. If you have a yard or garden or even a pet, at least you can talk to the pet or plants. A few years back my aunt living alone in Langdon would write in her diary “saw no one but the milkman all week.” If I was stranded by a storm and could not come on weekends she was very glad to have someone come to shovel snow or pick up groceries. In the beginning of the pandemic, we were told to write letters and to call friends and family. I did quite a bit of both. Some of the letters turned out to be like my shopping lists – not legible. Friends and family have unknown personal schedules. All phone calls might not come at convenient times.
Sometimes it is a sense of humor that gets you by, but a comedian on the long running show “Laugh Out Loud” told us three months ago that there is nothing humorous about a pandemic. He decided to change the spelling of the word to pundemic and make fun of words not people. His sketches could be known as “punny”. The program has been replaced by breaking news reports neither funny or punny.
Readers have sent me notes suggesting that I must be in seventh heaven with all this free time and tons of books to read. The truth is the free time is not all that plentiful, and after years of donating boxes of books to libraries I slowed down on purchasing them. There is a protocol for library use in Langdon so I am grateful to accommodating librarians.
And then there are the observances of those around us. Canada has opened day care but only if each and every child wears a mask and plays six feet from all other children. It may be a rule pre-schoolers cannot manage. Langdon has a helmet law of sorts. I have seen dozens of bike riders in recent weeks and today for the first time saw two wearing helmets. Hope a policeman spots them and gives them a ticket for a free Dairy Queen!
On another interview today someone mentioned that he really wished we could move the clock back to February. What were we doing then? And why has so much changed in the meantime?
