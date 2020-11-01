Halloween Memories
Halloween has been around “forever”, but it changes with centuries and even with generations. The approximate date has remained in late fall, and we are told became firmly established around 400 A.D. when it was designated a religious holiday in Europe and elsewhere. Before that the fall celebration was closer to a harvest festival or celebration that the crops had been harvested and stored for the winter. In some countries there would be gifts of food to thank the workers for their help in raising the crops. In other places it was a last party before the snow fell. Food and drink were plentiful and supposedly a good time was had by all.
The name of the celebration was not originally Halloween. Some people termed it Pomona, named for a goddess of the harvest whose name was Pomona which was also the name of a fruit that was plentiful at that season. We call that fruit apples – still part of many Halloween celebrations. Both Vikings and Roman legionnaires spread the celebration to the British Isles where it was known as a Celtic festival. Some of the customs throughout Europe date back more than 2000 years. The Bible mentions long ago harvest festivals in the Middle East, and similar celebrations existed as far away as China and India. All of these were before the Christian era.
The 400 A.D. date was established by a Pope of that time who wanted a celebration of Saints and so All Saint’s Day began. However, both Christian and pagan religions had a Day of the Dead which became All Souls Day, preceding the night before by All Hallow’s Eve. In the British Isles this became a three-day event with the pagan rites of druids and others preceding the honoring of all who had died plus special rites for saints. In later years those last two dates have largely been combined into one day celebrated in different countries. None of the early events had children at the forefront. Some countries placed food on the graves which led to thefts by hungry people in their communities. France raised hardy flowers that could be used to decorate burial plots and discouraged filling the grave plots with food.
Witches on brooms have long been part of folklore with some of their stories kept alive by Shakespeare and witch trials in America and elsewhere. The costumes worn were said to let people know they were not witches, and those who thought they were witches tried to transform themselves into black cats so they could escape arrest. The ghosts came from the customs of decorating cemeteries or those who haunted lonely and spooky places. When wealthy people gave food to workers, the workers would put on a program to thank them. This was the trick part of trick or treat. If the owner of the estate was not generous the tricks became mean-spirited in retaliation.
Immigrants to America brought customs for many holidays with them, but one that took on a special look after a century or two became Halloween. The witches on brooms and black cats, ghosts, haunted houses and apples on the menu (or in tubs for bobbing) became standard parts of American Halloween along with the scarry tales told in darkly lighted living rooms. My first memory of a Halloween type story is my mother reading the poem “The goblins ‘ll get you if you don’t watch out!” She smiled as she read so we were not frightened.
Neighbor children might have come trick or treating by the time I started school, but I do not remember any Halloween parties in the classroom, and we did not wear costumes to school. Of course, with wartime we had no real parties in our classrooms in those days since sugar was rationed, and birthday parties were not elaborate at any time. At our house we had no birthday cakes during the war.
I do have a memory of a Halloween party at the Presbyterian Church after school one day with Mrs. Matheson (born in Ireland so an expert on bobbing for apples) and Mrs. Bone in charge. I think the party was open to children whether they attended that church or not. At that party, or a later one, I remember a wartime party treat of popcorn balls made with honey. They were sweet and very sticky so it may have been the first time we had popcorn balls. Mrs. Matheson lived near us so there is a memory of going to her house with neighbor children. She had purchased a box of apples, and each child got an apple. Candy was in short supply, but some neighbors gave each visitor a nickle. My brother claimed both his nickle and mine for projects that were of his choosing – generally something to build with.
By high school we had pastors and wives who arranged for parties in the church basement for teenagers. Games played, which later stood me in good stead when my students who had to spend winter recess indoors, were fruit basket upset, Prince of Paris, Winkum, an easy form of Charades, musical chairs, and skits where the star of the skit was blindfolded. Another favorite was a well-planned scavenger hunt. Lunch might be sandwiches and Jello. Sometimes a carved jack o’lantern was a table decoration. Mrs. Aleson might have been the one who introduced us to cake with hidden fortunes baked into it. We did not wear costumes that I can remember.
Langdon, in that era, had a problem with vandalism since only the center of town had indoor plumbing and tipping over outhouses had become an annual event. After one of those sprees, a mother near us brought her sons around the neighborhood and supervised while they and their friends tipped the outhouses back up. Soaped windows would wash off and eggs or tomatoes smeared on siding was another problem as were removing the tombstones in cemeteries (not limited to Langdon) and blocking streets with trash or hay bales. Farms were not exempt from vandalism in the pre-electricity days as few farms had yard lights or had them on charger towers where most boys knew to find the off switch. Men who had bragged about the pranks they played in their younger years were often the victims of vandalism by younger members of the community.
Door to door trick or treating was not done in the cities I lived and worked in because most families with children lived in suburbs, and there was concern about sending children out to the homes of strangers. When teaching in suburbs, we did a bit of Halloween artwork in class, but I remember no parties at the schools or children coming to the homes of teachers who often lived in a nearby town. Churches did have adult parties, and the church I attended requested we come in costume. I made a clown costume half orange and half black and large enough to fit anyone of any size. It was borrowed each year, and in later years Corrine, a little girl I had in beginner’s Sunday School class, got coverage in the Denver newspapers wearing that costume. By that time, she was an adult.
In the 1960s Linus in the Peanuts cartoon strip did not want to go trick or treating so he went to a nearby pumpkin patch to wait for the Great Pumpkin. I am sure every child in the schools where I worked knew about Linus. We sang pumpkin carols both there and later in North Dakota. Before writing this, I looked up the lyrics (all adapted from known Christmas music) and enjoyed them again - “The Great Pumpkin is coming to Town,” “Pumpkin Bells,” “Pumpkin Wonderland,” and all the rest. The book by Charles Schultz is still available but today at a much higher price than we paid in the 1960s.
The missile era brought a resurgence of vandalism in the area with damage to tires and buildings, but it also brought into effect curfews for children and teens who roamed the streets. Some of today’s parents and grandparents may have been children at that time and will remember if their classes began having school parties or wearing costumes to school and to local nursing homes. The party atmosphere made Halloween a fun time for the little ones and those they visited which continues today. With social distancing Halloween might be scaled down this year. Possibly both the trickers and the treaters will be wearing masks.
