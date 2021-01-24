Otter Tail Power - 95 years in Langdon
Historically Otter Tail Power Company began when they incorporated in 1907 under that name. However, the company roots date to an earlier time when George Wright from Vermont came to Minnesota as a surveyor and land agent. When homesteads were available, he acquired a claim along the Otter Tail River. In partnership with the owner on the other side of the river, they built a dam, sawmill, and gristmill around 1870. The nearby area became the city of Fergus Falls. Shortly before his death in 1882, they had formed a company which would use power from the dam to provide lighting for evening hours. One of his partners had invented an arc light, and Wright’s son, Vernon, then an architect in Vermont, knew about the invention of the light bulb by Thomas Edison a decade earlier. With the death of George Wright, Vernon inherited his father’s share and purchased his step-mother’s interest.
The first electrical power came from generators powered by steam. The water for the steam came from lakes, dams on rivers, and even in some cases railroad reservoirs. While I did not understand the railroad connections to power plants, it appears the original power lines followed rail lines to towns and cities. Some farmers and cities or towns of all sizes began building their own plants which were largely steam plants with boilers. Not only did the steam boilers generate power for lights but they also helped heat homes and businesses. When Tom Finerty and Menno Liebeler became involved in the Langdon Power Company, they also extended heat to some downtown businesses and a number of larger homes within a block or two of the plant located, then, across the street from the current Otter Tail building. Finerty’s brother, William, came from Ontario where this heating system was used to help construct the Langdon version. One of the pictures from Otter Tail archives shows a lighter-colored small brick building on the west side of the Opera House/Masonic Building with an identifiable roofline of older surrounding buildings and is labeled steam plant.
The machinery and other supplies were transported by rail, and one story of early Langdon lists the boiler received as the third largest in the nation. However, the railroad also became involved early on by renting their right of way land to power companies both for storage of machinery and for construction of power plants. That original land in Langdon is now pole storage but for many years was a major substation site. See both the pictures of the exterior and interior of the diesel plant. For North Dakota sites, the lack of water and fuel sources slowed some of the construction of power plants until the plant at Washburn began using lignite from the mines at Wilton, Beulah, and other nearby locations. Langdon relied on wells and a small reservoir, possibly heated by coal. The larger diesel plant was constructed in 1930. That picture shows S. I. (Sully) Brydahl, who became known as one of the memorable characters in local Otter Tail history. Sully was born at Underwood, MN, in 1889, and by the time he was seven, he was an orphan with a brother, Nels, and a sister, Inga. Wife Clara entered the picture in 1914. He worked on farms, clerked in a general store, owned a bakery and a drug store, and then farmed again until 1927 when he went to work for Otter Tail, who employed him as one of 175 members of a construction crew building a plant at Wahpeton. His hand-written history of his life says 174 members of the crew found other employment, but he stayed with Otter Tail. In 1930 the company sent him to Langdon as chief operator of the plant here. Langdon was their home for the next 24 years. All four children graduated from Langdon High School. Along with many other second and third generation Scandinavians, Sully and Clara were founding members of Langdon’s United Lutheran Church. Son Irving became an electrical engineer, and several family members went on to train at Wahpeton School of Science.
One of the most dramatic events of the Brydahl years in Langdon came in 1947 when Sully was on a ladder changing fuses on the Edinburg to Hannah line and was jolted by 7200 volts of electricity. R.A. Matheson, chief lineman, and superintendent Don Lampert (Lambert in other stories) arrived in separate vehicles finding him on the snow-covered ground not breathing. He was given artificial respiration and, somewhat revived, was taken to the hospital for treatment of burns on both hands. Headlines the next day listed him alive. Sully retired at the end of 1954 but returned in 1959 to receive other honors for his lengthy service. Those honors were bestowed by Cyrus Wright, grandson of the original George Wright.
We do not know all the answers to original questions, but phone conversations with former employees and reading stories from the clipping file have produced a much longer story which will come later. At one time, Langdon was a district hub for 34 sub-stations. Today they are part of a larger group known as the Devils Lake District. In 1952, a highline was constructed from Cavalier to Langdon connecting power in Pembina, Cavalier, and Ramsey counties. Names that have surfaced to date for this story include Clifford Kennedy, who apparently headed Otter Tail in its formative years and was the guest speaker for the dedication of the diesel plant; Don Lambert; L. E. Guess; L. L. Wilson; H. E. (Duphie) Kelland, before he began his appliance and locker businesses; A. E. Ness; Augusta Tall, office manager in the 1930s; E.M. David; William Champlin, who served in sales; Doug W. DeLaurier, who served before being called into the Navy in WWII and is remembered as living on the then north end of 7th Street and owned a huge dog—this animal was capable of knocking over three or four little girls at a time should they happen to want to share his street on their way to school; R.E. Ferguson; Marcel Matthieu, who spent 17 years with Otter Tail before opening his electric business; George Daiker; Vic Krom; Dale McDonald; Carl (Red) Emblom; Wiley Downs; Jim Belanus; Jim Wilhelmi; Ernest Chaput, later at Walhalla; Bob Moore; Wally Stigen; John McFarlane; Joanne Field; Bill Magyar; Tim Greene; and I suspect many others mentioned that I just did not manage to include on the list.
The research has been fun, and we can always add your stories or pictures at a later date.
