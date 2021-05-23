Graduation 2021, Part 2
There is a sense in which this is a continuation of previous graduation columns since six of the seven Munich graduates have had older brothers and sisters, and in some cases parents, grandparents and great-grandparents, graduating from Munich, Clyde, Hannah, and other area high schools. The one exception to that is Lauren Baril, also the only girl in the class, who I am told has Zimmer connections. Unfortunately, the Munich book was printed before the students in this class were born.
Dawson Biby’s family came to Huron township in 1910 (5 generations back). Some of the family graduated from Clyde, others from Hannah, and more recently, parents from Munich and Edmore. At least one branch of his family also came to Langdon for high school. Because Dawson’s grandmother and Caleb Woodrow’s grandfather were brother and sister, they share relatives. Just to make the history a bit more confusing, a pretty lady named Della Johnston entered the picture. Della graduated from Perth High School in 1935. Della’s first husband was Harold Brown, who farmed near Hannah, and while both are now deceased, they would have been great-grandparents to Jagger Worley. Della later married Chester Woodrow and was happy to claim his great-grandchildren (including Jagger and his sisters) as grandchildren as well. If any of the names mentioned sound like they might have played basketball on a variety of local teams, your suspicions might be correct.
Isak Dease and Drew McArthur have Clyde roots. If Isak is a younger brother of a young lady who graduated a few years ago, the Dease and Goertzen grandparents graduated at Clyde just before that school closed. Piecing together records from the old Salem Evangelical Cemetery east of Clyde, Drew Alexander McArthur goes back five generations to the grandfather he is named for as well as pioneer Stein relatives who came to the Clyde area possibly in the late 1890s (before the town was there), as well as Hall and Tholkes great-grandparents. When an older sister graduated, there was a note that she was the only graduate that year with all four generations graduating from Munich High School. There were also Zimmer’s in that same class who appear to be ancestors as well of Cooper Zimmer in the 2021 class.
If you found the Langdon class confusing, I apologize for not listing all the ancestral lines. Sometimes they are not available so will try at least to list some of the arrival dates in our part of the world and, where available, the country where they originated.
Will Blake is possibly the sixth generation down from Percy and Leafa Blake who came to Cavalier County in 1906 and families have been farming near Wales ever since. Leafa made a tape of her pioneer experiences for the State Historical Society in the 1960s which tells about their life in a bygone era. Great-grandmother Edi Pederson Gellner was a proud graduate of LHS in the late 1930s. Some of her grandchildren graduated from St. Alphonsus and others from Langdon High School.
Gracie Christianson is probably a second or third generation graduate at Langdon since there have been Christiansons graduating here for the last 90 years as well as at Walhalla and Osnabrock. There is just not enough information in centennial books to tie her into listed families. On the other hand, she is remembered for sports participation and piano recitals.
Sydney Crockett has both Langdon and Manitoba relatives, and we do know that Della Crockett, now 98, claims her as a great-grand-daughter. Sydney’s passion is music, and she plays the piano, the violin and probably other instruments and is going on to a musical career. Yes, she also sings and has participated in state choir contests.
Taylor Domres had a sister graduating last year so am quite sure she is the great-granddaughter of Bernice Schmidt Domres who now resides in Langdon. Bernice was an early graduate of the “new” Wales High School which replaced an earlier building in the 1930s. There have been Domres graduates at Langdon since the 1920s, and the family settled on farmland near Dresden around 1900.
Daniel Hart gets both his first and last name from a great-great-grandfather who came to Cavalier County shortly after North Dakota was granted statehood, married, and raised the family here with most of the Hart family graduating at Langdon where three of his four grandparents had long teaching careers. His first name also happens to be the name of an uncle on the Haugen side of the family.
Megan Hiller is the fourth generation down from her great-grandmother Edna Zettel Berger who graduated from St. Alphonsus in the 1930s. Edna was a grandchild or great-grandchild of both the first Zettel family in Cavalier County and Peter and Mary Kartes who gave land for the Mt. Carmel church and cemetery. I believe some of this family came in 1888 and others at an earlier date. The Berger side was also here before 1900 and the Hiller side from rural Walhalla.
Kiarra Hodek has ties on her mom’s side to the Benoit/Schill branch of the family and going back further on another line to the Cleary/Dunnigan Irish settlers who all came from Ireland and Ontario in the early days. The Benoit side was from Quebec. Several of her family graduated from St. Alphonsus where Kiarra was a student for her elementary years.
Raelyn Klindt shares her ancestry with several other classmates who have Delvo and Lorenz relatives but has two lines with roots in Walhalla—where Tetrault and Klindt relatives would have gone to high school. From earlier family members graduation stori,es I remember there were connections on the French side to the fur trade and early French-Canadian farmers. Like Kiarra, she spent her elementary years at St. Alphonsus.
Jaden Rademacher’s first Charbonneau ancestors came by train from the province of Quebec along with Father St. Pierre and other French-Canadian settlers in 1882. The long version of this story is in the Olga book. Another line of his family is the Flom side with some members of that family serving in the Civil War before they came to settle south of Milton where a number of ancestors are buried. Readers will remember his great-grandparents, Hank and Nadine (Flom) Charbonneau, who had businesses in Langdon for many years. Hank and his brother graduated from St. Alphonsus, and Nadine went to school in the Osnabrock/Milton area. Grandparents met when they attended Langdon High School.
Tucker Regner’s ancestry in the county is a bit like a branch of the United Nations. Six generations back were the Jacob Lorenz family mentioned in another recent column. Mrs. Lorenz had been a Delvo, and some records list her father as also coming here, and others list the first Delvo as a brother. While the Lorenz family brought eight sons to America, a sister stayed near Kalush and married Joseph Regner. It is understood that generation died in Austria/Galicia/Poland, but a son, age 13, came to America and worked for Delvo and Lorenz families around Osnabrock and Easby. That boy was Bill Regner who, along with his first wife, Eva Lucy from Hay Township, were Tucker’s great-grandparents. Eva’s parents were John Lucy and Mary Grady, an Irish family who came to the area in the early 1900s. Over the years the Regner grandfather married into the Lykken family which also has been in this area for six or more generations with family members graduating at Milton and other area schools. On his mother’s side, Tucker has Kram and Stremich immigrants who came to the area in pre-World War I days. The story of this family in detail was written about 30 years ago by LeeAnn Miller and is still a very interesting reading.
Brooklyn Wenzel is the 27th member of the Wenzel family to graduate from Langdon High School. Her heritage is Irish on the Cleary/Dunnigan side, English on the Jennings and Hope side (which she might not know she has), and German on the Wenzel/Kaercher, probably French on the LaFrenz side and maybe Scotch on the McDonald side. I believe the Ullyott side was English and Irish who came to North Dakota from Ontario. When doing this story last year for three of the Ullyott graduates, we found Verna Welsh Ullyott as an early graduate of the Devils Lake School for the Deaf and that notable lady would be great-grandmother to Brooklyn as well as to Jack Gellner, who is graduating this year from Northern Cass.
But what about the names from Langdon that I skipped? Some are from families who are new to the area, so their history is unknown. Others may be second or even third generation in our area but not knowing the names of the parents or grandparents, it is hard to know their history. Each one is important, and if trivia is known, I will try to list that as well. In the meantime, please accept my apologies for omitting any special information.
Those with missing stories are Danny Carmain, Liberty Cleveland - who may not have missed the honor roll since they came to our area and has a lovely voice for singing, Alex Cluchie - who plays on several Langdon teams, Sean Dudley, Roger Economy - also on sports teams, Natalie Eversvik - who might have Starkweather relatives, Dustin Gilseth - who most Langdon residents know because he is often in programs and has an outgoing personality, Payton Henderson - who might have Calvin roots and just might be a cousin of Will Blake, and Caleb Hetler - known for his red hair. I spent a lot of time trying to find a link for Caleb in the Hetler family who moved from Langdon to Minnesota after World War II or the Hettler family from Germany who moved to Saskatchewan around the time of World War I, or even the Hettwer family from Munich/Calio. Then a lady whose name I had not known told me he was her son! They have been in Langdon a few years but not long enough to bypass parents and grandparents when doing research. Kaylee Lowery is a second-generation Langdon graduate, and Nicholas Marquez is a first-generation graduate. Shantell Martinson may have family at Munich or Edmore or may not. Holly Marynik is likely new to the area, and Chandler Moline may have family from Milton. Daniel Nadeau may be related to students I have taught at other schools, and Curtis Parsons is probably not related to the Parsons family who came to Langdon with the railroad and are buried at Lebanon Cemetery. Another of the better-known first-generation graduates is Drew Simpson, who plays on some of the sports teams and works at the grocery store so even if you did not know his name you might know him. Yes, I do know grandparents will let me know if I made mistakes.
The graduates each year are a great group and fun to write about. If you are new, we do have some traditional reminders that the pre-pandemic story always included: Best Wishes! Congratulations! Drive Safely! Study Hard! Come Home Often! And, of course, Stay Well! Wash Your Hands! If consulted, moms would add We Love You!
