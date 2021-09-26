Adeline’s Diaries
Before my relatives had combines for harvesting, they used a steam engine, a tractor, and wagons loaded with bundles of the crop they were working on. In early September of 1937, someone took a picture with most likely relatives on or around the tractor, the engine, and the rack of bundles. In front of this scene are two family members: Great Uncle Dan Kaercher from California and a small girl who was apparently me. I have no memory of this, but in 1937 we did live on the farm, and from other pictures I remember knowing that my grandmother had died in February of 1937. Her oldest living brother did not come for the funeral but made a special trip in early September to come and visit. Uncle Dan shared his birthday with his sister who had died and with other relatives, so family gatherings were held. As a plus, he got to be present for harvesting that year.
My cousin, Warren’s, interest in the picture was the Case tractor which he restored after his father’s death and at some point in more recent history had shown me the picture and may have taken it to the museum when a tractor show was held there. Last week Warren had plans to enter the tractor in the Osnabrook parade. In between, his doctor had other plans so by any chance did I remember about the tractor coming with steel wheels and replacing those wheels with rubber tires? The short answer is no. As it happened, I did know a bit about one of the big steel rims because it had been brought to our house possibly in 1938 to be used as a sand box in the backyard there. All the younger cousins and neighborhood children grew up playing in that round steel sandbox, which I think was still in the backyard in the 1970s.
Warren and I shared an aunt who was known to keep a diary. We do not know when she began this but could remember specific times when a group would be arguing about some event, maybe over who was or was not there, and Adeline would pull out her diary and settle the matter. She kept her diaries and other treasures in a locked trunk near her bed. We grew up knowing that diaries are private. Even before her death in 1983 - her camera, odds and ends, and a small jar of “old money” had vanished from their locked home in the trunk. Thieves did not look for diaries especially when they were not in formal diary books. Adeline wrote her daily memories in various formats – often in an old notebook from a bank or other source. I did know some of her diaries were in a box in a closet so told him I would see what I could find. The main thing I found is that diaries are not only history but also addictive. You get caught up in a storyline and hours later are still trying to decipher her small and hard to read handwriting.
A partial answer to his question was an almost illegible story about someone delivering the tractor in August of 1929 and being involved in an accident. I could not make out the person doing the delivery, but common sense would indicate a machine as large as a steel wheeled tractor built in Racine, Wisconsin, would be shipped to a railhead nearer home – quite possibly Langdon, Osnabrock, or Walhalla. An entry about two days later mentions Wm. Rourke working “on the tractor” which might mean Osnabrock. To date I have not found the answers to Warren’s questions, but the diaries turned out to be a small treasure chest of customs a century ago because some of the earliest books located were over a century old. The diaries found stopped about five months before her death when she was hospitalized at Grand Forks and possibly lost track of where the current diary was located.
The oldest diaries found to date began around 1920 and feature the old Wenzel/Balsdon/Schrader threshing crews of that era. This group formed in Hay Township and had purchased a small steam engine, pooled other equipment, and had the requisite cook car for feeding the crew who were primarily their own families. Adeline, as the oldest sister in the family, was on the crew most years and is said to have done some of their bookkeeping as she had reached fourth grade in town school (Langdon) but not passed due to being needed by the people where she worked for board and room. Her early cook help was Ida Schrader, the oldest daughter in the Fred Schrader family. In charge, besides Grandpa Wenzel who had a blacksmith shop at his farm, were Uncle John Schrader and Fred Balsdon. One of those two was the usual foreman and the other the engineer on the steam engine. Even the children helped, with those in school coming by for lunch after classes. Sterling Wenzel at the age of 6 or 7 became their water boy and as such could miss school when needed. Being the cook, Adeline gives their menus which were hearty meals with pie at least once a day, special cakes, and one of her favorites (doenuts – her spelling). When they had fresh sausage, she made pancakes for breakfast. Butchering was scheduled for before the actual work of threshing began, and if needed, they took off a day later on.
They did a field at a time on all of the land they or their neighbors owned so moved the equipment often – sometimes more than once a day. The big treat at the end of harvest was ice cream, and it sounds like all had a chance to help turn the crank if not all to lick the dasher.
Both before and after some of those harvest crews, Adeline went to Langdon by train and worked for Ramages off and on over a space of probably 15 years. Mr. Ramage was always referred to as “J.F.” and he had three harvesting crews and claimed at one time to own or rent as much as 4,000 acres. Adeline did not work on his harvest crews but worked in the house with “Mrs. R.” and in their dairy and meat market. However, they had many relatives and friends who lived or stayed with them including Forbes relatives from Gilby, Nick Moore’s daughters who graduated from LHS after the death of their mother (former Agnes Ramage), and grandparents of the Ramage children. The diaries will mention 18 for breakfast or a big crowd for Sunday dinner. When Walter Ramage married, his wife was known as “Mrs. W. R – a lady who drove a new Ford and gave rides to people, some of whom became potential buyers when they had the Ford garage.
Once harvest was over, there would be potato picking. Several families would cut and plant 20 or more bushels in the spring and hope to have enough for all winter long. This was before the commercial potato crops had reached Cavalier County. Fred Farrow from Cavalier, newly married to a Kaercher cousin, would come up to the farm in search of potato pickers. Adeline and Clara must have been first in line. The diaries give their daily tallies, and they were good pickers.
Picnics, holidays, weddings (some mentioned by throwing a chivaree but not a large-scale church event), funerals, birthdays, and eventually graduations were a big deal. They seemed to either go somewhere every day or have company, and most days it was both. Grandma knit mittens for Rodney and me as the youngest grandchildren, but the diary lists the mittens made for all the hired men, neighbor children, grandchildren, and sometimes just people who stopped in and asked for them.
Because the diaries are not labelled and filed in order, I found reading them very difficult and suspect some volumes might be in another box on someone else’s shelves or been thrown away after her death by people who were not interested in the stories. One of the items that jumped out at me was how often they hired young people from the same families or people with the same names. By age I could tell Bill Roder from Bill Robillard. Earl Mirehouse worked there for years but so did Earl McGauvran and Earl Cleary. So far have not figured out who was Art and who was Arthur as both Art Cleary and Arthur Schrader were part of the family for a time. The parsonage and church were on a corner of the farm so each of the pastors serving Zion Church got their milk and many other things from the Wenzel farm. If the pastor was away at a district or state-wide meeting, either his wife and children came to the Wenzel farm until he returned, or they requested Grandma or one of her daughters come to the parsonage to sleep.
Travel was often by train, and if you were in Osnabrock or Langdon and a neighbor needed a ride home - you took them. Cars were known as “the Ford,” “the Dodge,” and one was “the coupe”. It was two miles to Uncle Jake's so a bicycle was needed there, but the distance was shorter to Uncle John’s, Aunt Annie’s, Jake Schrader's, or the Bowles farm to the south. In spite of trying to convince my mother that Rodney and I must never play cards, there was a neighborhood card game every night. Women were not invited to play. If they had radio batteries, they could listen to the radio or make a quilt. There was never a time when there was nothing to do.
