ALSEN TROPHIES
The Long Ago Alsen Broncos basketball team is known far and wide for setting a winning streak in the 1950s which has not been topped since that date. Building a winning streak is hard work and you do it one game at a time. After the first couple of games the fans knew they had a good group and cheered them on game after game. The first year they won 34 games counting the ones that took them to the State Class C Championship and the second year they built on that foundation winning another 34 games. The closest game of the second year might have been their second State Tournament but they won that as well. Alsen players, some veterans and some younger players, went on to win the first eleven games of the 1959 season ending the consecutive winning streak at 79 – a record which still stands in North Dakota Basketball history books. There would be more wins and some losses before the school closed in 1980.
For more than 60 years this team has had the trophies to prove their claim to fame. This week a group of surviving stars of that outstanding group brought their trophies, pictures and a history book to the Cavalier County Library where a display has been set up in the North Dakota Room. The choice of the North Dakota Room for small historic displays is ideal because there are coordinating books on the shelves on both the sport and on the home communities. Both the library and the former players invite you to stop in and browse through their memorabilia even if you are too young to have seen them play in person.
When schools close, as Alsen did in 1980, buildings are sometimes repurposed; trophies and other historic items can be packed away and, over time, simply vanish. Some time ago the group decided they wanted their trophies displayed somewhere and set out to find the memorabilia they could locate. Some items had been damaged over the years, and repairs had been needed. One trophy had been replaced. Items that had gone with players to distant homes needed to be retrieved. Some of the original teammates had died, and others were not in good health. Gil Herbel took leadership in this project but asked others living close enough to Langdon to join him in delivering the trophies to Langdon where the library plans to display the collection for a time and then store some away to be brought out on special occasions. As part of the collection Gil brought along his copy of the 2015 book on Class C Basketball 1948-1963 with stories of the 16 schools who had the honor of being Class C champions. Alsen was the only school to win the championship in back to back wins.
Alsen school began their basketball team as early as 1928, but like most schools, success was an up and down situation. They routinely played nearby towns that could be reached by car or a train ride. Organized basketball had begun in the state about 1914 with organized districts, and a provision that consolidated schools (those with 75 students or less) could play other schools their size if they had five or more boys on a team. Many of the early teams had six players in case one got sick. In 1933 the larger schools with other qualifications became A and B schools, and in 1948 Class C began for the smaller schools. Consolidated groups continued to function outside those parameters. By the 1940s they had well-established leagues; tournaments for county, district and regional play; and at the top - state championships. Class C and the remaining consolidated schools were merged into Class B after 1963.
School fires were frequent, and according to their centennial story Alsen lost their school in 1946. Classes continued around town, and basketball was still their favorite sport. One description was that they played before school, at recess, after school, in the evenings, Saturday and Sunday, and all year around. Others mentioned practicing outdoors, and when they had no gym their games were played “away”. Determination paid off. The new school opened in the early 1950s and funds were raised for a new gymnasium. All just in time for some memorable players to enjoy.
Fast forward to the fall of 1956. A new teacher and coach had been hired but became ill. Sam Kreklau, who farmed near Alsen, was hired to coach the team for one year. Osnabrock’s basketball team had qualified for state in 1954 (came in second), 1955 (won the title) and 1956 (ended up in third place). Alsen thought they could do it as well. It only took them 64 points to beat Clyde and 60 to beat Sarles. Calvin was next and then came Hannah with 88 points on the Alsen side. Eighty-eight seemed to be a favorite number to shoot for. Kenneth Towers and Paul Glock were often the high point men, but scoring was evenly divided most of the time. They went on to win the county tournament, beating St. Alphonsus, Milton, and Langdon varsity in the process and then came Osnabrock - still a strong team. Alsen won by ten points and were on their way. They won the conference, the district and the region and were off to state where they hung on until the championship round and then won over the team from Taylor. Paul Glock had one game of 30 points which was unusual for a single player on this team. When the dust settled, Paul and Ken Towers were names all the newspaper reporters and sports announcers knew. Both graduated that year,
A new coach came in the fall of 1957 named Robert Morehouse. He was very tall and had played college basketball with one game where he had scored 64 points by himself! Team scoring stats went up, with 88 points in the first game, and kept climbing. In January they had a game score of 113 over Hansboro 34. In the county tournament they defeated Wales 87-56 for the championship. At Hampden, the score was 99-32. No three-point shots apparently. District was at Munich and Regional at Park River. Then the suitcases were packed for State, held that year at Jamestown, where they handily won the preliminary games. The final opponent was Fort Totten. Alsen led in the first minute 2-0. They trailed or tied until the last 15 seconds of the game when the score read Alsen 46, Fort Totten 49. Ray Herbel made two free throws making the score 48-49. Fort Totten was bouncing in when Herbel stole the ball, passed it to Donald Spenst who sent up a left-handed shot and Alsen won, 50-49. Players of the game were Donald Spenst and Gilbert Herbel according to the Forum and Herald.
I would like to thank the former players and fans who helped to compile this information.
