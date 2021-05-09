This week there are several topics which actually have a connection dating back 80 years or more. That line is what remains of a story worked on for the last several days! In the meantime, three friends have died who all, in one way or another, have contributed stories for this column. Sympathy and thanks for sharing their lives are extended to the families of Richard Lorenz, Lorraine Schroeder, and Phil Hope. Each have helped to conserve and share history with our extended community.
World War II. As a small child, some of my earliest memories are of the radio reports of the events leading up to World War II. The radio was on every day at our house, and with relatives living in Switzerland at the time, war in Europe was a concern. Neighbors of many former nationalities worried as well about people they knew. A call went out for all men under a certain age to register for the draft, and I remember children at school or Sunday School crying because they feared their fathers would be called up. Several of our cousins and at least one uncle had their numbers called or volunteered even before the war began.
As usually happens in difficult times, the stories on the media are often just the tip of the iceberg. Additional information on the actual life in the cities of Europe during that war were sealed for decades and are now appearing in both fiction and non-fiction in libraries everywhere. Over the last few years, I have tried to write about some of these books, and this spring a few more have appeared that are worth your time, and readers may find difficult to put down. The date September 1, 1939 – the official date of war in Europe counteracting peace talks and diplomatic attempts to curtail Nazi invasions – is at times the heading for Chapter 1 or maybe the first line in these newer books.
Karen White’s new book “The Last Night in London” alternates the story line between 1939 with the London Blitz, which seemed to be never ending, and 2019 with some of the same characters or their descendants in the storyline. Those who read the book about Winston Churchill by Eric Larson last year may remember it dealt with the Blitz of London as it affected the British leadership and can now read about the effects the bombs had on the shopkeepers and daily workers. Another book with the same date format but set in a different city is about the American Library in Paris established by philanthropic Americans in 1920. “The Paris Library” based on true stories from the days of German occupation is written by a young librarian from Montana who went to Paris and spent her time working in this special international library researching the story of the real-life librarians during the war. The book is designed around a French librarian who met a Montana serviceman while volunteering at a hospital in Paris, married him, and returned to the real-life town of Froid, Montana (not far from Wolf Point) which local readers might think is Langdon, ND, in the ICBM era with missile silos every few miles along the border. It will remind many of the years of missile construction and maintenance as well as how Russia dominated our conversations and thoughts. The plot thickens as documents only recently available from French national archives become a part of the storyline.
North Africa. In the early days of World War II, many men either enlisted or were called up and sent to North Africa. Readers might recall the names of some who never returned and currently have markers in area cemeteries which will soon be decorated with flags for Memorial Day. On Sunday mornings, the Langdon Presbyterian Church follows their service with recorded hymns, and one that several people have asked about is called “The Deck of Cards Bible”. This poem was written by a soldier in the North African campaign who had been on a long march and had no Bible or prayer book with him, so he used a deck of cards to assign each card to God, the old and new testaments, the apostles and so on.
I was asked to see if I could find the words, and that was easy since the poem recited on the recording has been around for 80 years, and the concept of using the numbers and face cards in various ways has been known even longer. Following World War II, a cowboy singer recorded the poem with guitar accompaniment. Then Tex Ritter did a second recording which went to the top of western and popular charts. The version that is most often heard today is not sung but recited with what appears to be organ background. After listening to several versions with similar words, I believe the voice of the narrator we hear on the radio is that of Wink Martindale.
While a number of Langdon area men may have seen duty in North Africa, the only one I could recall who had mentioned that area of service after he returned to Langdon following the war was Richie Lorenz, who passed away recently.
Remembering a special veteran. Because my mother worked with Gladys Nelson from Osnabrock during World War II, when I came back to North Dakota years ago Gladys and her husband, Richie Lorenz, remembered me as a child popping into that office from time to time. Later they read this column on a regular basis and contributed stories to be included and suggestions on things they thought I should research. We might initially have visited by telephone, but I also remember them from visits at the Osnabrock Care Center where they had friends and relatives and so did I. Then when Gladys was at Maple Manor and her husband nearby at Wheatland, I saw them whenever I happened to be in that area either visiting or playing for a chapel service. Richie was the first survivor of D-day to tell me his story, and I felt honored when he wanted me to write about his brother, Ben, who had a long and illustrious career both with the Navy and with aviation in general. If my memory is correct, he mentioned that both he and Ben had played basketball for St. Alphonsus so expected I knew them from there. Those days might have been a bit before I was old enough to know players on local teams by name.
While I did know some of both the Nelson and Lorenz brothers and sisters, I never met any of this couple’s children or grandchildren. They did provide addresses for school reunions and other projects I also worked on. As a result, I do know that Richard Lorenz was one of the last members of the World War II Veterans group living in Langdon. He may also have been the only one to date to reach the age of 100.
Families From Kalush. Just to refresh my own memory on the original Lorenz family, I checked the Langdon Centennial book and found ties to genealogical files received from a researcher in Poland roughly twenty years ago. Members of the Lorenz family had come from Kalush, in what is now Poland, early in the 1890s and settled in Saskatchewan where crops froze and some of the men came to Cavalier County in search of land. By 1895 and 1896 other families from their community, quite a few of them relatives, had followed them to America. While they came from quite a few small communities, the majority came from a region called Kalush. The names were Lorenz, Kram, Wilhelmi, Delvo, Stremick, Howitz, Waltz, Kertz, Moos, Petri, and a half dozen other names that would be familiar to long-time Cavalier County residents. They settled near a small local community named Easby which the files sent from Poland persist in calling Eastby. Kalush was at that time ruled by others: Germany, Austria, Prussia, Russia, Galicia, and others whose names have changed over the years. Those coming to our area mentioned the journey by large families was in part to avoid being chosen for service in Russian, German, Austrian, and Prussian armies and in part the prospect of homestead land in the United States and Canada.
There is a picture in the Langdon Centennial Book of the Jacob Lorenz family minus Mr. Lorenz- who went to Chicago in 1907 (one story is he had a brother there), fell sick and died leaving Mrs. Lorenz and her nine sons on land homesteaded or purchased near Langdon. The individual family stories give different details of their early years in our area. What they do agree on is that the parents and eight brothers arrived at the farm near Osnabrock or Easby in April of 1896, and on May 3, 1896 the ninth son, Emil Sr., was born. Emil’s story is the only one that gives his mother’s maiden name: Delvo. Some of her brothers and other relatives were already in Cavalier County, and others might have come on the same boat as the Lorenz family or at a later date. The tenth member of the family was a daughter, Katherine, married to a man whose last name was Regner, and she remained in Kalush. Katherine’s oldest son was Emil Regner and her youngest William Regner, b. about 1900 who came to America at the age of 13 in 1913, spent the rest of his life in the general Osnabrock/Easby area. Richie Lorenz had told me he was a cousin of Bill Regner, but until this weekend I had not found that in writing.
The files I received came from Andrzej Delwo in Kalush by e-mail along with the suggestion I share them with descendants in the area. I believe the sender had previously been in contact with Margaret Kertz in Langdon or Doug and Pam Stremick in Iowa. The files are numbered following a system used by Family Tree Maker which takes some getting used to, but the information matched some family stories in the centennial books so in a few cases it gives the names of parents or grandparents who never left the original homeland. At that point I did know a bit about the tendencies of computers to decide midway through projects to go on vacation and take the data compiled with them. So I offered the data to families whose names appeared on the lists and forwarded the e-mail files to any who wanted them. Years went by without calls or messages that local families had been searching for this information for years – not an unexpected reaction. Maybe they did not have a compatible computer or maybe the files did not open, so in case that long ago computer died, I kept a paper copy of the information which, to the best of my knowledge, is no longer in any local computers.
Since the annual graduation story includes some ancestor information, I can add that not only did we find Richie Lorenz and Bill Regner in the records from Kalush but possibly some ancestors of this year or next year’s graduating classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.