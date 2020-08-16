Postscript to 1934:
While looking for something else I found some books that have not been seen for quite a few years. Two of the books were compiled in 1996 for the St. Alphonsus School’s 75th anniversary. One was comprised of letters from alumni, teachers and others. The second one had copies of pictures that hung in the hallways of the school (without identification of names!) and a great deal of trivia which I recognized as stories some of the earliest students had shared with me over the years. Those books probably are in the St. Alphonsus library today or the homes of grandparents and will be very valuable as the school celebrates their 100th anniversary in the coming school year. I do not want to write about the entire history but read through it for clarification of some of our local basketball history.
Writing about the basketball team of 1934, which had players who had transferred from one school to the other to play ball, led to some questions about why they had just not co-oped as they do today. While I found no proof either way on this, I believe it was because the state did not recognize a team if all the students were not enrolled in the same school. In years when not enough boys were enrolled to form a team of their own, players would transfer to the other school for that year only. Plus, the original St. Alphonsus School did not have a gymnasium and needed to practice at least once a week at the public school. In spite of this problem, basketball has a much earlier history in Langdon than most people realize.
Before the building of St. Alphonsus Church (the present building), there had been a white wooden church which was moved from the west side of the street to the east side to accommodate building the present church in 1903. Basketball, originally thought to be a girl’s sport, had already reached the homes of some Langdon girls who remembered it as a game they played “out by the barn” with the hoop nailed to the barn exterior. More than one player told me they had invented their own rules and did not play girls from other towns. The early players wore high button boots, long skirts and middy blouses with eventually big ribbons in their hair with the ribbon color letting fans know which team they were on. The old church, as a community hall, was used for the games the girls played with spectators standing to watch. You can see their pictures in both the Langdon Jubilee and Centennial books. It did not take long for boys to find this was a good game so almost all the teams we know about in later years were for boys.
The Langdon Public School built in 1912 was constructed of brick with a solid cement foundation and rooms at least partly below ground. One large room in that area was set aside for physical education. Keep in mind that the building did not have water or indoor plumbing until around 1920 so most sports were of the outdoor variety without the present day locker room facilities. This larger physical education room had a ceiling not much higher than a regular classroom with early electric light fixtures. Ottertail did not arrive until 1926. In other words, it was poorly designed as a basketball facility – more on that later. This facility became several other things when the “new gym” was built in 1938 and 1939 with part of the area given over to Smith-Hughes classes (agriculture and home economics) and part to locker rooms for the gym.
In the meantime, basketball had become popular both in Langdon and in other schools and could be reached by hopping on the train and riding to Milton, Hannah and other nearby towns.
St. Alphonsus School began their building in 1918 and was completed for classes in 1921. To accommodate students from the farms, the upper story of the school became a dormitory with students sleeping on cots and nuns with strict rules, cooking and watching over them. As the school rapidly grew to 200 or more students, some families moved into Langdon for the winter months, and some others rented apartments or rooms at the Bear Hotel (three stories high at that time).
Spending many Sunday afternoons listening to the stories told around the tables in the museum library by early St. Alphonsus students, I had a chance to learn about living in one room with your brothers and sisters, cooking meals on a hot plate, having very little or no money to spend for the week, and hoping they did not run out of food before their parents picked them up on Friday evening. Some of these students were able to work for their room and board while some did odd jobs to earn money, and all mentioned doing a lot of window shopping plus how good the bakeries smelled as they walked by. When they had spending money, they would attend a silent movie at the electric theatre (before the Roxy existed). Sound came from a pianist or a player piano augmented by a sturdy child who pumped to make the machine work. The movie dialogue was printed on the screen. When younger brothers or sisters did not check in before the curfew or doors closed where they lived, the theatre and the gym under the public school were the first places older children looked for them.
Unless the public school had a game or the one night a week the St. Alphonsus teams had to practice, the gym facility was available and independent teams practiced there as well so younger kids would stand around and watch. A major problem was that the ceiling was so low basketball hot shots would send their ball to the ceiling and hope it would drop back into the net. Quite often the ball would hit a light fixture and leave everyone in the dark. Exciting games. Langdon did not yet have street lights so some remembered carrying that new invention, the flashlight, to find their way home.
In spite of these potential mishaps, the first year St. Alphonsus offered four years of high school they had a boys basketball team and played in the County Tournament of 1931 held at Calvin. Calvin, in the late 1920s and early 1930s, had the most modern gymnasium in Cavalier County. The 1930-31 St. Alphonsus team had only played three games prior to the tournament. They won the first one and gained a good group of fans in the process. The second game was against Hannah – always a good team. With a good crowd cheering, the Saints won 18-11. Then they had to face the Soo-line boys from Alsen, a smaller town that they thought might be beatable. The score was Alsen 15, Saints 13. The story does not tell how they became the county champs, but the six-man team is pictured with their coach and the winning ball. No names are given. Under the picture is the story of a fundraiser held by the students at SAS that year including the names of nine boys, possibly six of that number made up the team. The fundraiser was for equipment to install a chemistry lab. The play must have been a success. Chemistry was offered at St. Alphonsus the next year along with Latin, French and English. Latin was essential for religious, medical or law professions and required by several colleges and universities.
Father Ward is credited with locating an empty building in Loma, purchasing it for the lumber, and, with volunteer or drafted help, taking the building down and using the lumber to build the old St. Alphonsus gym as a community center in 1934. Once completed, it was used by the school, independent groups, for school dances, rummage sales and other events. No mention is made of basketball until a note in the 1936-37 history section which says the first basketball game of the season was won over Calvin with a score of 14 to 7. Also of historic importance is mention that the Junior-Senior banquet had ham, scalloped potatoes and strawberry shortcake. The menu was a favorite requested year after year.
1937-1938 was a big basketball year with both boys and girls teams. Vivian Crawford (graduated in 1937) coached the girls who had lost their top five players to graduation and had to rebuild with Mary Frances Backes, Betty Grace Antony (transferred in from Munich), Ramona Henderson, Betty Mae Hamel, Mary Baldwin, Walterine Chaput and Sylvinna Herres. In this year they had points in every game and lost every game by small margins. That team continued to play all through their high school careers!
The six boys on their 1937-38 team opened the season against the Nekoma team with the upset of the tournament – they won 27 to 24. This was followed by a win over Calvin, and they reached the semi-finals against Hannah, considered a class A team. Hannah had tall players, and some SAS teams claimed a 5’4” average in height. That left them playing Langdon for third, and the regulation game was tied after four quarters. In the overtime, Art Muensterman brought the Saints a 25-21 victory and won a place on the All-Tournament Team. Art went on to coach Saints teams in later years. Cecilia Gellner was credited with stories from this era.
Saint Alphonsus girls did play, at times, in a girl’s league that Langdon Public School was not part of. How this happened is not recalled, but we do know there was a link between sports and schools that took state tests. St. Alphonsus took state tests, and Langdon did not – at least not in the years I went to school there.
Basketball for girls entered the scene when Title IX was passed in 1974, and local girls have done well down through the years. It is possible some of the early players from St. Alphonsus will have great-grandchildren playing on local teams in their 100th year.
Another book located was the 1971 Hannah Jubilee Book, which I remember giving to both the museum and the library. Copies have not been found at either place when descendants have visited recently so I hope to find some of the stories in that book that readers have requested.
