In February 2020, life was different and what we called normal. Snowbirds were happily sunning themselves in warmer climates while here in the northland we were cheering for some great basketball and hockey teams, attending church as usual, and even singing from hymnals. There might be a coffee hour before or after the service. If you needed something from a faraway store, you could call the senior bus and go shopping, even if the store was hours down the road. I wrote the weekly columns on a computer at the library so needed references could easily be looked up. We heard about a virus in China but did not pay a lot of attention. There are often epidemic outbreaks in far off corners of the world. While we were looking the other way, the world changed and so did our lives. The way we had always done things just did not work any longer.
Shifting to distance learning, shutting down state tournaments in mid-game, lockdowns everywhere, keeping far apart and sometimes shouting when you meet a friend in a store or on the sidewalk, daily papers no longer daily and no longer delivered early in the morning, eating not just meals but snacks and holidays without daring to enter another residence became a new way of life. For a time, we wrote letters and called relatives we had not seen in person for years. If no one responded we wondered if they were still alive. I did understand when people, meaning to be kind, told me I had only days or weeks to live because of advanced age. Back in 1984 a doctor in Arizona gave me that same deadlinem, and his comments changed my daily routine while waiting for the end. Our plane had a rough trip so I had gone to him for an ear problem, but he diagnosed a totally different ailment or possibly mixed my chart up with another patient’s.
These and other conflicting thoughts were running through my mind as I sat down to write this week. A year of not shopping out of the city limits of Langdon, topped off with days too cold for my aging car and body meant I was down to things you can do in the house to ward off cabin fever. One standby has always been making baby sweaters, although you do tend to run out of some yarn colors – after a year, many colors. It is easier to work on these when you know the gender plus a name. I knew it was time to find the yarn and hook when a Christmas card mailed from Maine in December reached me sometime late in January. Inside was a smiling picture of Victoria Rose, the newest great-grandchild of Rosemary and Gary Peterson, long ago classmates at LHS. Both of those classmates are now deceased, but one of Rosemary’s last requests was for sweaters for earlier great-grandchildren so I went to work. By the time the sweater and hats were completed, their address had vanished. Meanwhile the list of newborns had reached seven (five of them girls). Then a phone call announced two more in our extended family (both boys with one named Tom, possibly for a great Irish-born-in-Canada grandfather). The color green seemed like a good choice if bits of that color of yarn existed. That is still questionable due to the fact that quality baby yarn sold in the US has been affected by Middle East wars, closed borders, tariffs, and pandemic issues. With that request came a comment about making the sweater similar to one made for his older sister in 2007 when the family had another mini baby boom. There have been computer crashes at various times since 2007 so the carefully kept lists of past projects were hard to find. Like others I tend to find mundane searches do fill up hours of time.
While working my way through stories of pioneers with Irish heritage, I always encounter the near and distant relatives of one of my aunts by marriage, Alice Cleary Wenzel. At what seemed like the drop of a hat, she would announce that we were going somewhere, and I would drive. She had been talking about her grandfather, who was one of three brothers who came to Cavalier County from Canada in the early days. She had a package of pictures with her when she got in the car a few decades ago and told me we would be going to Walhalla to see “Willie’s wife,” who apparently was expecting us because a number of other cousins were already there when we arrived. They planned to identify the people on the pictures they had brought to this gathering. While they were doing that, I was to run across the street to the priest’s house and get dates from the church record. These ladies planned ahead, but after a few visits I knew paper and pen would be needed. One of the ladies hosting was a twin, and while several Dunnigans had been married to several Clearys, there was always a discussion on which side brought twins into the family. The winner at these discussions was a Dunnigan wife with 50 grandchildren - some of them twins - all having Irish first names and neatly recorded in a notebook she brought with her. Always a fun visit. If you have an Olga Centennial book, you can probably see many of the pictures they would later share for that publication.
A few years later my aunt was not with me, but I was visiting with her cousins on the Cleary side who belong to an earlier Aunt Alice’s branch of the Cleary family. At that discussion Lawrence and Les Kartes knew all the twins, being twins themselves, of course. Plus, they had a younger brother and sister (Art and another Alice) who happened to be twins as well. Alice Kartes Metzger has died recently at the age of 93, the last member of her family and a special lady in her own right. Anyway, at that time the discussion was that Mt. Carmel (where the Kartes family had lived) had to be the twin capital of Cavalier County. Why did I not do a column about all of the Mt. Carmel’s twins? The group began listing twins they remembered, and in February of 1987, I tried to write about “A Century of Twins” for Langdon Long Ago. That was the first column on that topic and took us from beginning statehood to 1900 which was the tip of the iceberg. Two weeks later we had “Twins 1900-1940," and letters came in from readers in many states that I had left out twins in their parent’s or grandparent’s families. By June of that year, we were on Part 5 of that series which supposedly ended with twins baptized recently at Mt. Carmel Church. That set of twins were Justine and Brianna Stremick, a great pair to close out a lengthy listing. I closed the notebook I had been keeping and shifted to writing about triplets whose parents and grandparents provided both information and some pictures.
Today I do not know if an exact count on twins from the past or including the numerous sets who live here today exists, but when working in Denver, I learned that nationally there would be one set of twins for every 100 students in a school and one set of triplets for every 1700 students. There are four sets of twins at Langdon Area School in a single grade, 9th grade, and at least one set at St. Alphonsus and another set at Munich. We must be ahead of the national average. Today if the Langdon boys play the right school, some of them might be playing twins who are their own cousins.
The short version is that column suggestions come from every direction, and after a year of catastrophies large and small, our nation has lost half a million people to a disease we really knew nothing about one year ago. Earlier this month we had a day or two of flickering lights, and then one evening the power went out at 8:15 p.m. on the electric clock. It came back on about 9:30 that evening by the battery-operated clock in another room. Yes, I do realize that others may have told you it was out for a shorter period of time. When I realized it was not just my apartment that was dark but the view from a window showed no light anywhere in our vicinity, I thought about the Christmas gift of cordless phones provided by family “in case of an emergency” and learned they do not work during power outages. It is frightening to be older and sitting in total darkness on a chair that felt tipsy. I had my cane but an attempt to walk a few steps resulted in everything the cane touched falling over. Tipsy or not, the chair was the safest place to be. In the meantime, I thought about the flashlight that must be on the headboard in the bedroom, a candle in the bathroom - but where were the matches? Possibly in a jar above the stove in the kitchen. With the first flashes of light, I found and assembled those necessities and went to bed. By daylight the fear had left so I wrote to a friend in Texas about the panic that sets in when you are sitting in the dark. She went out and bought batteries for their flashlights and wrote thankfully about those emergencies not affecting them. And then a storm named Uri reached them. Their fireplace was not adequate heat and only a few restaurants were open when she could not cook. Without water they could not do laundry, and the dishwasher would not work. Do people actually eat off paper plates? She asked. We have survived some situations and learned new ways, but a fondness for how things used to be still lingers.
Freda Bulloch Scholarships
There had been no news on scholarships issued from this fund since 2018, but in late January we learned the trust office which now chooses the recipients had issued two scholarships in December 2020 for use for second semester. Those scholarships went to Jacob Johnson of North Border at Walhalla who is attending North Dakota State School of Science at Wahpeton and Garyn Lynn Hamre of Hampden who is now attending Lake Region at Devils Lake. Garyn is a 2020 graduate of North Star at Cando, and Jacob is a 2020 graduate at North Border.
