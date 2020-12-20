Christmas Baking
Depending on whether you are the cook/baker or the taster of the goodies, you may have childhood memories of it being an exciting and fun-filled time of year when all the old cookbooks came out and the air was filled with tantalizing aromas. My aunt, Adeline, did most of her baking when my brother and I were in school. Her efforts were the closest to going to Grandma’s house that we, and some of our relatives who lived there while going to high school, ever knew since our grandmothers were no longer living when we came along.
Over the years, younger relatives who have special memories they want to replicate for their own grandchildren, or in some cases great-grandchildren, would request copies of Adeline’s old recipes. I did know that she had shared some favorites with community cookbooks over the years, but to the best of my knowledge the handwritten copies had walked off years ago. Since I was thought to be the last person working with her in her kitchen, some relatives thought I should certainly remember those recipes. Thinking maybe the desired recipes were part of my own rarely used collection, I set out to go through cupboards, closets, and boxes when they asked about her special apple pie. In the bits and pieces I could locate, neither her notes nor published books that remain included an open face apple pie. She must have invented the one she made. I then followed the requests that I share her original books, most of which appear to have been removed from the old house years ago.
To make a long story short, after ten days of searching, I found a small box of recipe cards in my own handwriting which contained some family recipes and possibly 40 different versions of how to make cheesecake---a dessert I had always enjoyed. Early on, I found pages from old and disintegrating cookbooks that told an interesting story of cooking in three generations of our family. Those that can be taped together will go to interested relatives. Since they are mostly canning books or how to cook during war time, the books, or what remains of them, have historic value even in a dilapidated state. Tattered but still usable are a 1919 Grand Forks Cookbook with World War I terminology, one copy of the 1933 St. Alphonsus Cookbook given to my mother as a birthday gift which I plan to keep, and a book from the Lutheran Ladies Aid of Fargo- undated but marked Edition III. Possibly some portions of this book are from the earlier editions since they measure vegetables by the peck or bushel. Many recipes in that book suggest storage in an ice box or snowbank (terms used before refrigerators) and the use of moderate to hot oven without given temperatures.
This book will go to a cousin in Fargo because she has a granddaughter who would like old Norwegian recipes, and this book has a section which includes not only lefse, lutefisk, rosettes, and Swedish Tea Ring (a favorite of that branch of the family) but also hard tack, flat bread, mincemeat and blood sausage. One section of this book has a more modern recipe: baked ham supplied by Mrs. Harry Truman when her husband was in the White House. With that one clue, I remember going to Fargo to see Aunt Clara and my godmother, Edna, at some time after WWII when there was a bus to Fargo---possibly 1947. Aunt Clara, who died in 1949, was still working at St. Luke’s Hospital, and many of her personal recipes were part of our growing up years. Aunt Clara could have given the book to her sister, Adeline, although there is another memory that she had lived with a nephew part of the last year of her life, and her dishes and furniture, possibly also cookbooks, went to that family. Another possibility is that Edna, who belonged to Pontoppidan Lutheran in Fargo, could have purchased the book as a gift to my mother.
Those in the area who worked on centennials as well as on local cookbooks know I purchased many cookbook copies as gifts for weddings, birthdays, and Christmas year after year. Most of those were at our old house and vanished years ago. Older books in good condition were claimed by my sister-in-law when they visited since her cookbook collection was extensive. Those books along with their extensive library were discarded when my brother went into assisted living. Who got the others stored at Langdon has always been a mystery. I believe the Museum at Dresden and the Cavalier County Library may have copies of some of the cookbooks published by local groups in more recent years. The only other Lutheran book I have today was put out by the Park River Bible Camp in 1985 and has many local names included in their section on ethnic recipes. Church and centennial cookbooks did an excellent job on compiling old family favorites, not just for holiday goodies but also for a change of pace in eating experiences.
The family favorites I grew up with included fruit cake - made long ahead of time so it could age and be eaten as a steamed pudding long after the holidays were over; rosettes attributed to a Grandma Tollefson who delivered many of my mother’s brothers and sisters, and while her patient and baby were sleeping taught the older girls to make lefse and this sweet treat even when the birth was not during the Christmas season; Aunt Mary’s white cookies cut in traditional shapes and frosted with sprinkles; lebkuchen or leckerli sent from Switzerland by an uncle who lived there and often included Lindt chocolate and a Swiss calendar in his packages; Aunt Clara’s spicy pfeffernuss cookies; little boxes of maple sugar candy sent from relatives in Ontario who worked in a candy factory; annual boxes of chocolate covered cherries which were rationed out one per person and then stored away for a treat another day (boxes contained more of the candy than they do today); and a candy dish on the dining room table with hard Christmas candy in it until the supply ran out. In adulthood Spritz usually were the first treats I tried to make, and now every holiday book has different versions of this old favorite. With no Scandinavian blood in our branch of the family, I believe the original taste and recipe came from my godmother, Edna. I can tell you Spritz do need a modern oven to bake properly. Using the old black range with Adeline not around to control the temperature was a sad mistake. They are also a bit complicated to work with so do not try this unless you have lots and lots of time. Making them in summer for a wedding was a very warming experience.
Some of my cousins are now the oldest generation in the family and are establishing new traditions – harder this year when they live in different states. Two sisters use their mother’s cookbooks and bake together as close to Thanksgiving as possible. To save on last minute shopping they made a list and refrigerated the dough before they were together. A call in early December mentioned them finding a good headcheese recipe, which I did not recall as a Christmas delicacy. In another part of the country, the cook did her searching by text with hopes the person receiving the message had the right cookbook at hand.
A surprise that came out of searching for old recipes was the way World War II changed holidays for many. Sugar was rationed and many of the recipes suggested substitutes with honey at the top of the list. Fruit cakes and several Christmas bread recipes had relied on candied citron for color and flavor. Adeline grew her own citron for many years. During the war they were advised to use gum drops cut up in place of candied fruit peel. She liked gum drops in their place but not in fruit cake. Always thrifty, she saved the seeds when she harvested the citron each fall. Then came the missile years, and in early fall vandals spotted the citron growing in her garden, thought they were baby watermelons, and destroyed her crop leaving no citron and no seeds for next year. Eventually we found candied fruit peel at a grocery store which was used sparingly. If this was a baking project you hoped to make this year but have not tried, I noticed an ad for Christmas bread at the Bread Pan and from previous experience can tell you it is delicious.
Holiday Story Time: Each year readers ask about the holiday story time when past hosts of the program "As It Happens" on the CBC will read favorite Christmas stories. That time is on during December, and while I have not found a schedule, the story about making “Borsh from Buttons” has already been on and Frederick Forsythe’s “The Shepherd” is normally either Christmas Eve or the night before that. The program from Winnipeg begins at 6:30 each evening, and the story part is announced then and heard during the last hour of the show. The popularity of this version of the story has grown over the years of hearing it read aloud and a printed version is now available from online book sellers. You will enjoy it over the radio at a lower price.
