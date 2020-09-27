Canadian Genealogy
Time goes fast so it might be a month or two ago since I opened a box with a variety of papers on projects I had been involved in decades ago. Involvement generally meant typing up piles of scribbled notes from visiting cemeteries or reading old newspapers so I can recognize years when I had that certain type of typewriter or when the ease of sending e-mail came along. By the 1990s many of the notes had been turned over to centennial book committees who added or subtracted to the original versions for their needs. From the beginning, we suspected computers might have short lives so unless the item was printed out (yes, some were!) when people asked for copies of the older information, the best I could do was to send them to purchase the printed books while they lasted.
Today many of the original correspondents are no longer with us, so when I find some organized and printed family history, I tend to pass it along to current generations. In the case I wanted to write about, it appears something distracted me before I got the papers to the people they were intended for and have been searching for a while trying to locate the original information and add some newer information to the story. In the process I found a previously unknown cemetery along the Ontario/Quebec border which had fifty or sixty family names (first and last) which appeared on homestead maps in Cavalier and Pembina Counties from roughly 1880-1920. Descendants of many of those families are still close enough that they might want to check this cemetery out for themselves, and yes, you can do it by computer. The names will follow later because there is also a background story to this search.
Four of my six grandparents died before I was born. The two remaining died shortly after I turned three, so my brother had no memory of them at all. Years ago, I decided I would learn about all six of the grandparents (birth and adopted) and had quite a lot of help from older living relatives here and in Canada, Switzerland and elsewhere. It was fun and interesting. It seemed like everyone wanted copies, but where the information was on my dad’s side, my mother’s relatives were not interested. They wanted additional information on grandparents who often were no relation to me at all. Aunt Alice wanted me to do the Cleary/Dunnigan side of her family. Other cousins wanted the Ritter side, and Muriel Schrader - whose mother-in-law was my mother’s cousin - wanted the Bowles, McKercher and McGauvran sides of her family. The families overlapped because, along with our Wenzel, Kaercher and Geiger relatives, most of the early projects were for families who had come from Ontario. When I would find one family in the Canadian census - I often found half a dozen more who had also come from the Huron Tract, so the notebooks filled rapidly, and yes, many notes were lost along the way. Libraries, sextons of cemeteries and others I had encountered took to giving my phone number and address to other searchers so the project grew faster than I could keep up with it.
Part of this involved finding out birth and death dates for the people in the various families, who they were married to, and who were their children. A logical step in the right direction were obituaries in family albums or scrapbooks. Some were not in English, but years ago, when working in Illinois, I took a night school class in German - thinking it would be handy if I found a way to complete college. In those days at least one foreign language was required. I never learned to speak German, but the dictionary required for the course came in handy for trying to read death notices. Another source of information was to visit cemeteries, and when they were somewhat local, my Aunt Alice often went along. If she questioned the dates on the tombstones, she had friends in Cavalier, Walhalla, Olga and Concrete she could visit, and those friends (often her cousins) would send me to the priest to get the actual information from church records. A third source of information was visiting older people or writing to their relatives. One of those people I mostly heard about from local relatives was Edna Ullyott McGauvran who lived on the west coast. The currently mislaid history originated with Edna.
One item in the McGauvran family notes that everyone seemed to agree on was that Joseph McGauvran Sr. came to Dakota Territory with two of his sons in 1881 and originally filed on land farther south in the Red River Valley. They returned to Alfred Township in Prescott County, and along with his widowed mother, better known as Grandma Betsy; Joseph Sr. and his wife, Mary (Braunrigg); all of their sons - some of whom were already married; their oldest daughter, Margaret, and her husband, Peter Dunnigan; and the younger daughter, Elizabeth; various grandchildren; and a group of neighbors and people who might have worked in their lumber mill in Ontario before it burned, came to Dakota Territory by train in 1882. The first family claims in the area known as the Beaulieu community appear to be Joseph Sr., his son, Thomas, and son-in-law Peter Dunnigan. In a year or two Elizabeth married another settler from Alfred Township whose name was Nicholas McKercher.
The marriage of Elizabeth McGauvran to Nicholas McKercher was what Muriel Schrader had been most anxious for me to research. Muriel was Elizabeth’s granddaughter from her second marriage to Harry Bowles. Having heard stories about the first husband, Muriel had gone berry picking with friends or family thinking that while they were in the Beaulieu area where the family had first lived, she could find the cemetery where Nicholas was buried. She did not get to the cemetery, but in trying she got into a patch of poison ivy. Thinking I might be braver, or maybe more foolhardy, she asked me to find this grave instead. Olga was on the map even through Beaulieu as a town no longer existed, so I started out and stopped at a farm in that vicinity. It was a lucky guess because I was told the original Peter Dunnigans had lived there. In those years, it was the Ray Dunnigan farm, and Rita Dunnigan (formerly from Langdon) knew me. The cemetery was just down the road, so after a taste of cinnamon rolls just out of the oven I drove there, climbed the stile over the cemetery fence, and found Nick McKercher’s stone. Still worried about poison ivy, Muriel wanted me to go back a second time and take a picture of the marker. On the return trip, the stile, any weeds that had been there, and the stone were no longer visible. However, the McKercher claim is on the 1895 maps of Hay Township because six of Joseph McGauvran’s sons and their sister, Elizabeth, had taken claims several miles from Beaulieu in what is now Hay and Manilla Townships.
While doing my own family history I knew where our relatives had lived in Canada, and since the Ontario census is in English, I could go back to 1851 when some of the ancestors lived in Waterloo County and then to 1861 and later 1871 when they lived in Huron County. The microfilm versions of those records are now more difficult to access, but I had memories of searching Alfred Township for Aunt Alice and other descendants of people who had come from that area to homestead in North Dakota. In 1851, 1861, and 1871 the earlier generations of the McGauvran family and others who came to the Olga and Beaulieu areas were recorded in the census. Betsy and Patrick McGauvran had a large family—in my memory four girls and maybe four or five boys. In that earlier family the names of the children on the census were the same names as the children listed as children of Joseph Sr. and his wife, Mary! Yet the only children of Grandma Betsy to come to North Dakota were Joseph Sr. and a sister, Mary, who had married Thomas Braunrigg who came for a visit in the early years. Betsy, according to the early census records both from Canada and the US, had been born in 1804 in the United States, the daughter of a United English Loyalist. Her family had moved north to Canada where her father had a Loyalist grant of land. Later, she also received a grant in her own name and married Patrick McGauvran, born in Ireland.
Patrick died before the family left Ontario, but the year was never given. Since I could no longer check the census for Alfred Township, I wondered if there might be a listing of his death. For some Canadian research, the Ontario Cemetery Finding Aid is a good resource. There were no listed McGauvrans in that database. Not knowing how active Find-a-Grave is in Canada, I also tried that and initially found nothing. The search engine wanted a cemetery name, and it appeared there were only two cemeteries in Alfred Township of Prescott and Russell United Counties of Ontario, Canada. Building the St. Lawrence seaway and reducing the number of counties has resulted in many district name changes. The first cemetery had no McGauvrans or Dunnigans and was for an Anglican Church. Only after I had this column written did I realize that four of the sons of Joseph Sr. and Mary McGauvran had married Flynn sisters and that great-grandfather had also died before the family came to our area. A second search did not locate him, but the Osnabrock book has a story on the Flynn family. With her daughters all married, Mrs. Catherine Flynn had the first hotel in Osnabrock.
The second cemetery was for Saint Victor Parish and four listings came up. The first was for Felix McGauvran who died 28 Apr. 1866. I knew that the Joseph who came to homestead had both a brother Felix and a son Felix buried at Olga or Langdon. The next listing was for Patrick McGauvran who died 15 Jul. 1872. This, I am sure, is the husband of Grandma Betsy who came with her son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to Dakota Territory. She died in 1887 at the age of 84 and was originally buried at Beaulieu. When other family members died, her grave was moved to Calvary Cemetery in Langdon where her stone has the earliest birth date of persons interred there. Also in the same Alfred Cemetery were another Patrick McGauvran and another Elizabeth McGauvran, probably part of Felix’s family or his brother and sister.
Who else is in this cemetery? It reads like the maps of early Beaulieu, Olga, Walhalla and Leroy areas with predominantly Irish and French surnames: Dubois, Turcotte, Charbonneau, Carriere, Robillard, Chale, Derosiers, Roy, Riel, Lefebre, Trumblay, Menard, Godin, Renaud, Belisle, Gagnon, Langevin, Gosselin, Carignan, Plante, Ouelette, Belanger, Senecal, Cavalier, Beaudry, Deslauriers, Lambert, Robidoux, Villeneuve, Parisien, Segouin, Charette, Clermont, Gratton, Desforges. Beaulieu, Rickard, Malo, Monette, Gauthier, Descouteau, Champagne, Nadeau, LaRoche, Powers, Burke, Morin, Charrier, Charlebois, Dumas, Pelletier, Gendron, Montpetit, Gendreau, Gamache and Demers. This is just a sampling of the names which go back to death dates in the 1820s. I had to smile over the name Montpetit—the long-time store and rest stop owner at Beaulieu was a Montpetit who may still have grandchildren in Cavalier County---one was my long-ago classmate.
